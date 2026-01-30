Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (26 to 31 January)

Catch up on Ghana’s top news stories from 26 to 31 January, including Minority criticism over the anti LGBTQ+ bill, police promotions after major drug busts, the Supreme Court decision on the Kpandai rerun, warnings from the Special Prosecutor, and new NDC rules for government appointees contesting party positions.

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this summary brings you the key developments that dominated national attention.

1. Minority accuses government of hypocrisy over delay in anti LGBTQ+ law

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the government of hypocrisy over delays in passing Ghana’s proposed anti LGBTQ+ legislation. According to the Minority, the governing National Democratic Congress, while in opposition, exerted sustained pressure on the previous New Patriotic Party administration to pass the bill. These efforts included public protests and engagement with religious and traditional leaders. Addressing a news conference on Monday, 26 January, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin accused the government of double standards and deliberately frustrating parliamentary efforts to pass the legislation now that it is in power.

2. IGP promotes 17 police officers after major drug busts in Volta Region and Jacobu

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted seventeen police officers in recognition of their exceptional performance during major security operations that led to the seizure of suspected narcotic drugs and illegal firearms. The promotions, carried out on 27 January 2026, followed successful operations across the country. According to the Ghana Police Service, officers involved in an operation in the Volta Region intercepted ten wrapped slabs of substances suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of GH¢1,032,650. Several sacks of other suspected narcotic drugs were also seized. Additional arrests and recoveries were recorded during a separate operation in Jacobu, reinforcing the Police Service’s ongoing fight against organised crime.

DETAILS HERE: IGP promotes 17 police officers following major drug bust in Volta Region and Jacobu

3. Kpandai rerun halted as Supreme Court overturns Tamale High Court ruling

Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam

The Supreme Court has overturned the Tamale High Court decision that annulled the parliamentary election results in the Kpandai Constituency, effectively halting the Electoral Commission’s planned rerun. In a 4 to 1 majority decision delivered on 28 January 2026, the apex court ruled in favour of New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament Matthew Nyindam. Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang dissented, while Justices Yonny Kulendi, Amadu Tanko, Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu and Henry Kwofie formed the majority panel. The Court is expected to publish the full reasons for its decision on 6 February 2026. Mr Nyindam had argued that the Tamale High Court lacked jurisdiction because the election petition was filed outside the statutory 21 day period.

DETAILS HERE: Kpandai MP Matthew Nyindam reacts after Supreme Court restores his seat

4. Special Prosecutor warns against calls to scrap office, rejects claims of failure

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has cautioned that recent attempts to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor pose a serious threat to the institution’s survival. In the OSP’s half yearly report for the second half of 2025, Mr Agyebeng described the period as one of intense resistance from individuals and groups facing accountability. He cited a private member’s bill introduced in Parliament, which sought to dissolve the OSP and transfer its mandate to the Attorney General. The bill was later withdrawn. Mr Agyebeng acknowledged President John Dramani Mahama for intervening to stop the move, describing the action as crucial to preserving the independence of the anti corruption office.

5. All government appointees contesting party positions must resign early, NDC directs

Fifi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress has directed all government appointees who intend to contest party executive positions to resign from their public offices at least six months before the party’s internal elections. The directive applies to aspirants at the constituency, regional and national levels. Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, 29 January 2026, the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the decision is aimed at restoring fairness and discipline within the party’s internal democratic processes. According to him, the move will help prevent the abuse of incumbency and ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

