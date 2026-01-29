Advertisement

All gov’t appointees eyeing party positions to resign 6 months ahead of internal polls – NDC

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:58 - 29 January 2026
Fiifi Kwettey
NDC directs government appointees seeking party executive positions to resign six months before internal elections, as General Secretary Fifi Kwetey outlines timelines and reforms ahead of the 2026 delegates conference.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a directive requiring all government appointees who intend to contest for party executive positions to resign from their public offices at least six months before the party’s internal elections.

The directive applies to aspirants seeking positions at the constituency, regional or national levels and, according to the party, is aimed at restoring fairness and discipline within its internal democratic processes.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, January 29, 2026, the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the decision was intended to curb excessive advantage and ensure a level playing field for all contenders.

NDC supporters

“Those intending to contest at the constituency level shall resign by April 2026, those intending to contest at the regional level shall resign by May 2026, and those intending to contest at the national level shall resign by June 2026,” Mr Kwetey stated.

He stressed that the party would enforce the directive strictly and without exemptions.

“It is an issue of reducing the level of greed. If you want to work for the Party, you leave your position in government. You can’t have one leg here, and another there,” he added.

According to the General Secretary, the directive forms part of a broader internal reorganisation effort that prioritises integrity, fairness and collective responsibility within the party.

“I therefore call on all party officials from the branch to the national level to apply themselves diligently, act transparently and uphold the values of the National Democratic Congress,” Mr Kwetey said.

Fifi Kwetey
Fifi Kwetey
The categories affected by the directive include ministers and deputy ministers, chief executive officers, managing directors and their deputies, officers in analogous positions, as well as metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives. However, board chairpersons and board members have been excluded from the requirement.

Mr Kwetey also announced that the NDC will hold its National Delegates Conference on December 19, 2026, to elect new national officers.

He said nominations will open from Saturday, November 7, to Monday, November 9, 2026, with vetting of aspirants scheduled for Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13, 2026.

The party leadership says the measures are necessary to strengthen internal cohesion and ensure credibility ahead of future electoral contests.

