Edem weighs in as debate grows over IShowSpeed’s Ghanaian passport

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:43 - 29 January 2026
Ayigbe Edem
Global streamer IShowSpeed has sparked public discussion in Ghana after the government announced plans to grant him a Ghanaian passport following his African tour stop in the country. While the decision has divided opinion, rapper Edem responded to critics with a sarcastic comparison to US immigration policies, referencing how global achievements can influence residency pathways.
Global internet star IShowSpeed has found himself at the centre of public debate in Ghana following reports that he is to be issued with a Ghanaian passport after his widely publicised visit to the country.

Ghana marked the penultimate destination on the American streamer’s extensive 20-nation African tour, which concluded on 27 January 2026. His stay attracted massive online attention, with livestreams showcasing local culture to millions of viewers worldwide.

In the aftermath of the visit, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that his office had approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to the streamer. He praised IShowSpeed as a “worthy ambassador” who had presented Ghana in a positive light to an international audience.

Darren Watkins Jr., known popularly as IShowSpeed
The decision, however, has divided public opinion. While some have welcomed the move as a strategic cultural gesture, others have questioned the basis on which a foreign content creator should be granted a Ghanaian passport.

Adding his voice to the conversation, rapper Edem took a tongue-in-cheek approach, using satire to respond to critics. In a post shared on X on 28 January 2026, he drew a comparison with immigration practices in the United States, suggesting that global recognition often plays a role in citizenship and residency decisions.

He wrote sarcastically;

Winning a Grammy makes you eligible for Green Card category EB-1A. America, why are you giving green cards anyhow?
Edem
Edem

While Edem’s comment sparked further discussion, it is worth noting that winning a Grammy does not automatically qualify an individual for a US green card. Instead, such an accolade can strengthen an application under specific immigration routes.

In practical terms, a Grammy award may bolster eligibility for the EB-1A category, which is reserved for individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability and sustained international acclaim. The award is widely regarded as a major global honour and can satisfy one of the criteria for the visa. However, applicants are still required to provide additional proof, including evidence of professional impact, media recognition and ongoing contributions to their field.

A Grammy may also support an application for the O-1 visa, a temporary US work visa for individuals with exceptional ability in the arts or entertainment. Many creatives use the O-1 as a stepping stone before pursuing permanent residency under the EB-1A classification.

