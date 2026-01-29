Reggie Rockstone explains why IShowSpeed skipped his waakye event to get a shea butter massage

Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone and his wife, Zilla Limann, have revealed the amusing circumstances behind IShowSpeed’s absence from their waakye event in East Legon. Although the streamer was expected to visit as part of his Ghana tour, last-minute changes and his packed schedule meant he could not make it.

Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone and his wife, Zilla Limann, have given fans a light-hearted glimpse into the events that led to American streamer IShowSpeed missing their waakye gathering in East Legon during his recent visit to Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their comments followed an earlier disclosure by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, who mentioned that the couple’s popular food spot had been included in IShowSpeed’s itinerary.

In a video circulating on social media, Rockstone and Limann revealed that preparations at the restaurant had been in full swing after they were informed that the streamer would stop by. According to them, everything was in place, from the food to the music, as they eagerly waited for his arrival.

Reggie Rockstone with wife

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reggie recounted the moment they realised plans might have changed, joking that they later saw footage of IShowSpeed enjoying a massage surrounded by several women. He said;

So we were all set up, the food was ready, the music was playing, and the whole vibe was right. Then we saw the video of the guy getting a massage from ten beautiful ladies, and I said, ‘This guy isn’t coming back from there.’ If it were me, I wouldn’t go anywhere else

He explained that the situation became even more confusing when Speed’s team initially informed them that the visit had been cancelled, only for advance security personnel to show up later to assess the venue. Eventually, they received confirmation that the streamer would not be making it after all.

Despite the disappointment, Rockstone said he took the situation in stride, suggesting that the packed schedule may have taken its toll on the young internet star. He added;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darren Watkins Jr., known popularly as IShowSpeed

That boy was tired. He’s human. When I saw everything he was doing out there, he could have collapsed. At least he knows about us, and that’s what matters

In the same relaxed spirit, Rockstone also took a cheeky swipe at the long-running Ghana–Nigeria jollof rivalry, suggesting it was time to shift the focus.

We have to stop the fight. We have our waakye, and we should run with that story

Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch the video below: