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Lil win clarifies DNA rumours, says it’s only part of his new movie promotion
Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has dismissed viral claims suggesting he conducted a DNA test that revealed one of his children was not biologically his, describing the situation as part of a promotional campaign for his upcoming movie.
The clarification came after a wave of social media discussions triggered by a video in which the Kumawood actor appeared to reveal that a child he had raised for years was not his biological child.
The remarks quickly went viral and sparked speculation about the actor’s family life and marriage. However, in an official press release issued by his management team, Wezzyempire, the actor denied that the DNA claims reflected any real-life situation.
“We wish to state categorically that these claims are completely not a reflection of a true and real incident,” the statement said.
“This is strictly a showbiz marketing strategy designed to promote Lilwin’s highly anticipated upcoming movie, titled ‘DNA,’ which will be premiered exclusively on Wezzyempire TV on YouTube.”
The statement further explained that the ongoing discussion about DNA tests was part of the film’s storyline and not connected to Lil Win’s personal life.
According to the press release, the ongoing conversation regarding DNA is purely a storyline from the movie and has absolutely no reflection on Lilwin’s personal life.
The management also emphasised that the actor remains happily married and is focused on promoting his new project.
The initial comments by Lil Win during a TikTok live session triggered widespread reactions online, with many users expressing shock and debating the actor’s statements.
Following the clarification from his management, the actor’s camp urged the public to disregard the rumours and misinterpretations surrounding the video.
“We urge the public to disregard the misinterpretation attached to the video as though the statement being made by Lilwin is one of a true state of affairs of his personal life,” the statement added.
Lil Win is one of Ghana’s most recognised Kumawood actors and entertainers. Born Kwadwo Nkansah, he has built a career spanning acting, music and film production, becoming a major figure in Ghana’s local film industry.