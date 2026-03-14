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Swiss DJ Blue Mush Brings Street Vibes to Accra on Aboboyaa, Sparks Social Media Buzz
An international DJ from Switzerland, Blue Mush, has stirred excitement online after she was seen performing on the back of an ‘aboboyaa’ while riding through the streets of Accra.
Videos circulating on social media show the DJ sitting in the moving tricycle, a common transport vehicle in Ghana, as she mixes music and vibes with people along the roadside.
Blue Mush, an international DJ from Switzerland 🇨🇭, is currently roaming the streets of Accra on the back of an Aboboyaa truck, playing music and just vibing.— WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) March 13, 2026
Nobody is bothering her. She just keeps giving 😁. I love this. pic.twitter.com/YZ6Kp8fmKa
Passersby could be seen stopping to watch the unusual performance, with some dancing while others quickly pulled out their phones to record the moment.
The spontaneous street session has since drawn praise online, with many users describing it as a fun and refreshing display of cultural exchange.
One social post noted:
The kind of peace and enjoyment in Ghana attracts foreigners. Just see how the sellers are enjoying and going with her flow. No one knows her but she already feels part of us. Wish she can share her stream live so some of us can follow and share as well.
Another expressed:
No better place than Ghana . Vibes nkoaaaaa. Freedom, safety, and security
Blue Mush, who is currently visiting Ghana, appeared completely at ease as she played music from the back of the vehicle while it moved through busy parts of the capital.
The moment has sparked conversations across social media, with several Ghanaians highlighting the country’s welcoming atmosphere and vibrant street life.
Best country in the world
For many, the scene perfectly captured the energy of Accra, lively, unpredictable and always full of rhythm.