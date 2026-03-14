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Swiss DJ Blue Mush Brings Street Vibes to Accra on Aboboyaa, Sparks Social Media Buzz

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:44 - 14 March 2026
Swiss DJ Blue Mush goes viral after performing on the back of an aboboyaa while riding through the busy streets of Accra, Ghana. The spontaneous street DJ session has sparked excitement on social media, with many praising the city’s vibrant culture and welcoming atmosphere.
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An international DJ from Switzerland, Blue Mush, has stirred excitement online after she was seen performing on the back of an ‘aboboyaa’ while riding through the streets of Accra.

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Videos circulating on social media show the DJ sitting in the moving tricycle, a common transport vehicle in Ghana, as she mixes music and vibes with people along the roadside.

Women cheering her on

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Passersby could be seen stopping to watch the unusual performance, with some dancing while others quickly pulled out their phones to record the moment.

The spontaneous street session has since drawn praise online, with many users describing it as a fun and refreshing display of cultural exchange.

One social post noted:

The kind of peace and enjoyment in Ghana attracts foreigners. Just see how the sellers are enjoying and going with her flow. No one knows her but she already feels part of us. Wish she can share her stream live so some of us can follow and share as well.

Another expressed:

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No better place than Ghana . Vibes nkoaaaaa. Freedom, safety, and security

Blue Mush, who is currently visiting Ghana, appeared completely at ease as she played music from the back of the vehicle while it moved through busy parts of the capital.

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The moment has sparked conversations across social media, with several Ghanaians highlighting the country’s welcoming atmosphere and vibrant street life.

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Best country in the world

For many, the scene perfectly captured the energy of Accra, lively, unpredictable and always full of rhythm.

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