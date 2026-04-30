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CAF backs Gianni Infantino for fourth-term as 54 member associations, including Ghana, endorse bid

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:53 - 30 April 2026
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
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  • Confederation of African Football has unanimously endorsed Gianni Infantino for a fourth term (2027–2031).

  • All 54 CAF member associations, including Ghana, backed the decision, showing Africa’s strong voting power in global football.

  • The endorsement boosts Infantino’s chances ahead of the 2027 FIFA Congress in Morocco, where the election will be held.

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The Confederation of African Football has unanimously endorsed Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA president for the 2027–2031 term in a major show of support from African football.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of CAF Member Associations held on April 29, 2026, in Vancouver, under the leadership of CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

CAF confirmed that all 54 member associations, including Ghana, backed Infantino’s candidacy ahead of the next FIFA Congress.

The unanimous endorsement highlights Africa’s strong and coordinated position within global football governance.

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With Africa representing one of the largest voting blocs in FIFA, CAF’s backing significantly strengthens Infantino’s chances as he prepares for the 2027 presidential election.

The vote is expected to take place at the 77th FIFA Congress in 2027, scheduled to be hosted in Morocco.

Infantino’s Tenure and Term Debate

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was responding to a recent claim by US President Barack Obama that decisions on who hosts the Olympics and World Cups are corrupt
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
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Infantino, who first assumed office in 2016, has already served three mandates, including an initial term that began mid-cycle.

There has been ongoing debate over whether that first period should count fully under FIFA’s three-term limit, potentially allowing him to seek another four-year mandate.

READ ALSO: 10 players with the most FIFA World Cup appearances in history – Messi leads Ronaldo

Africa’s Gains Under Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
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During Infantino’s leadership, African football has seen notable gains, including:

  • Increased FIFA World Cup slots for African nations

  • Expanded development funding through FIFA Forward programmes

  • Greater global representation in international competitions

READ THIS: FIFA approves major World Cup 2026 changes as prize money hits $871 million

The expansion of the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams will allow more African countries to participate in the 2026 tournament.

CAF’s unified endorsement places Infantino in a commanding position as he seeks another term at the helm of world football.

With strong backing from Africa and ongoing reforms under his leadership, the upcoming election is shaping up to be a defining moment for FIFA’s future direction.

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