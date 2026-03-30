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CAF to increase Africa Cup of Nations teams from 24 to 28

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:52 - 30 March 2026
Africa Cup of Nations Trophy | Getty Images
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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed plans to expand the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from 24 to 28 teams following an executive committee meeting in Cairo.

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CAF President Patrice Motsepe explained that the expansion is part of a broader strategy to grow the game across the continent:

"We want to increase it to 28 countries… This will allow more nations to compete, showcase their talent, and contribute to the growth of African football," he said.

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Although the exact format and timeline for the expanded tournament are yet to be finalised, the move is expected to deliver significant benefits.

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More participating teams will create opportunities for emerging football nations to compete on a bigger stage, giving players increased exposure and the chance to attract global attention.

For host countries, the expansion promises economic advantages through tourism, stadium development, job creation, and broadcasting revenues.

It also strengthens football as a tool for social and cultural unity, boosting national pride and international recognition.

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On a continental level, a larger AFCON could raise competitive standards, enhance scouting opportunities for clubs worldwide, and accelerate the overall development of African football infrastructure and talent.

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The next edition of AFCON, however, will remain a 24-team tournament and is scheduled to take place in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from June to July 2027, with group stage qualifiers beginning in August/September.

READ MORE: Fans and players from 5 African World Cup countries face $15,000 bond to enter US

The Bigger Picture

If implemented, the expansion will not only provide more nations a chance to compete but also deepen the sport’s influence on economic growth, player development, and continental cohesion.

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