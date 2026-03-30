Germany vs Ghana: Preview, team news, key stats & prediction

Germany's Mats Hummels, left, tussles with Ghana's Asamoah Gyan during the 2-2 draw in Fortaleza. Photograph: Cao Can/Rex Photograph: Cao Can/REX

Germany's Mats Hummels, left, tussles with Ghana's Asamoah Gyan during the 2-2 draw in Fortaleza. Photograph: Cao Can/Rex Photograph: Cao Can/REX

Ghana face a stern test on Monday as they take on an in-form Germany side at the MHPArena in a 2026 World Cup warm-up fixture, just days after a heavy defeat to Austria.

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Otto Addo’s men are currently on a three-game losing streak and must raise their performance significantly to avoid a fourth straight defeat against a German team riding a six-match winning run.

Ghana’s form remains uncertain following their absence from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with their last competitive outing dating back to October. That uncertainty was exposed in their recent 5-1 loss to Austria — a result few anticipated.

The Black Stars have now lost three consecutive matches, including earlier defeats to Japan and South Korea. Conceding five goals for the first time since 2007 highlighted the scale of their struggles, particularly a second-half collapse that saw them ship four goals after holding out for much of the first half.

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With just three months to prepare for their World Cup opener against Panama, Ghana must quickly address these issues. However, the challenge intensifies against a confident Germany side.

Germany head into the clash in excellent form, with a strong run in World Cup qualifying built on solid defensive displays. They kept clean sheets in four of five matches against teams like Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, and Slovakia.

Their most recent game, however, was a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Switzerland, inspired by Florian Wirtz, who scored twice and provided two assists in a standout performance.

Julian Nagelsmann could rotate his squad, but Germany remain favourites, especially against a struggling Ghana side.

Despite the loss to Austria, key players Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey are expected to start again as Addo looks to field a strong lineup.

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Changes could come in defence, with Gideon Mensah and Marvin Senaya likely to feature at full-back. Ayew, who scored his 34th international goal last time out, will aim to lead the response.

Germany may rotate following their high-scoring win over Switzerland. Youngster Lennart Karl is pushing for a start, while Nick Woltemade could lead the attack. Midfield changes may also see Pascal Gross and Anton Stach come in, with defensive adjustments possible as well.

Probable Line-ups

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

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Germany: Baumann; Kimmich, Thiaw, Rüdiger, Brown; Gnabry, Gross, Stach; Karl, Woltemade, Schade

Ghana: Asare; Senaya, Pfeiffer, Djiku, Mensah; Issahaku, Partey, Sulemana, Semenyo; Adu, Ayew

Head to Head Record

Black Stars player ratings vs Austria: Ati-Zigi 3/10, Prince Adu 3/10, Jordan Ayew average

Total Matches: 3

Germany Wins: 2

Draws: 1

Ghana Wins: 0

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Predictions

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Given their current form, Germany are clear favourites. Ghana may show improvement, but unless there is a significant defensive turnaround, they could struggle again.