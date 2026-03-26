Senegal finally drags CAF to CAS over AFCON title awarded to Morocco

Senegal have filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) challenging the decision to strip them of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and award it to Morocco, the Swiss-based body has confirmed.

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“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirms receipt of an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation,” CAS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Senegal are seeking to overturn the ruling by the Confederation of African Football, which sanctioned them after several players walked off the pitch in protest of a penalty awarded to Morocco during the AFCON final on January 18—a match Senegal had originally won 1-0 after extra time.

CAF announced on March 17 that it had upheld an appeal by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, ruling that Senegal breached tournament regulations by abandoning the field of play.

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As a consequence, the governing body declared the match forfeited, converting Senegal’s 1-0 victory into a 3-0 defeat and awarding the title to hosts Morocco.

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CAS said Senegal’s appeal “seeks to set aside the CAF decision and declare the FSF winners of AFCON”.

CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb added: “We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing.”

The disputed penalty was awarded by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala in the closing moments of the eight minutes of added time, following a VAR review for a challenge by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Brahim Diaz.

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The decision sparked chaos, with some Senegal supporters attempting to invade the pitch, while players halted the match for nearly 20 minutes in protest.

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After eventually returning to the field—following intervention from Sadio Mane—Morocco’s Diaz stepped up to take the penalty, but his effort was saved.