Black Stars management seeks Chief Imam’s prayers ahead of 2026 World Cup

Black Stars Management visited the Chief Imam for prayers ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Chief Imam pledged nationwide prayers for Ghana’s team.

Visit is part of Ghana’s World Cup preparations.

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The Management Committee of the Black Stars has paid a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to seek prayers and spiritual support ahead of Ghana’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The delegation, which visited the respected Islamic leader on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, was led by Moses Armah, president of Medeama SC and a member of the Black Stars Management Committee. Other members included Samuel Aboabire, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, and former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah.

The visit forms part of broader preparations by the Ghana Football Association and the team’s management as Ghana intensifies efforts toward a successful campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Black Stars management seek Chief Imam’s prayers ahead of 2026 World Cup

During the meeting, the delegation appealed to the chief imam for prayers and blessings as the Black Stars prepare to compete against some of the world’s top football nations.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Moses Armah expressed appreciation to the Chief Imam for his continued support for the national team and called for national unity and collective prayers to inspire the squad throughout the tournament.

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In response, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu assured the delegation of his full support and pledged nationwide prayers for Ghana’s success at the tournament.

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He further announced that Friday’s Jumu’ah prayers across the country would be dedicated to the Black Stars, with regional imams expected to include special prayers for the team in their congregations.

As part of the preparations, officials of the Football Association and the Black Stars Management Committee are also expected to participate in a special prayer session at the Central Mosque in Kawukudi on Friday, May 15, 2026.