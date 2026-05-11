Ayew, Sowah and Odoi’s NAC Breda relegated from Eredivisie
NAC Breda have been relegated from the Eredivisie.
Andre Ayew struggled, scoring once in 16 games after joining in January.
Ayew and teammates may stay for promotion or leave for new clubs.
NAC Breda have officially been relegated from the Eredivisie following a disappointing 2025/26 season, confirming the club’s return to the Eerste Divisie next campaign.
The Pearl of the South’s relegation was confirmed after 16th-placed FC Volendam secured a 1-1 draw against Excelsior Rotterdam in the penultimate round of the season.
The result moved Volendam to 32 points, leaving Breda stuck on 25 points with only two matches remaining in the campaign.
Although NAC Breda’s league encounter against SC Heerenveen was abandoned after fireworks disrupted the game, other results mathematically confirmed the club’s relegation.
Even victories in their remaining fixtures would not be enough to lift Breda from 17th place in the 18-team league table.
Former Ghana national football team captain Andre Ayew joined the Dutch side as a free agent in January in an effort to help the club avoid relegation.
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However, the experienced forward has scored just once in 16 league appearances since arriving at the club.
Ayew has also played alongside fellow Ghana internationals Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi during Breda’s difficult season.
What Next For Andre Ayew, Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi?
The relegation raises fresh questions about the future of Ayew and his Ghanaian teammates ahead of next season.
Despite the disappointing campaign, Ayew still possesses the experience, leadership, and versatility that could attract interest from clubs across Europe, the Middle East, MLS, or Africa.
The former Swansea City AFC and Olympique de Marseille forward is also expected to continue working on his fitness and form as he hopes to remain part of Ghana’s plans for future international competitions.
Ayew, Sowah, and Odoi could decide to remain at NAC Breda and help the club fight for an immediate return to the Eredivisie next season. However, the trio may also consider seeking new opportunities elsewhere in search of top-flight football and regular competition.
Meanwhile, Ayew will be hoping to earn a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the Black Stars continue preparations for the global tournament.
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