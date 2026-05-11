Here are the Ghanaian artistes to win TGMA Artiste of the Year Twice

Black Sherif becomes the youngest artiste ever to win TGMA Artiste of the Year twice, joining Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and VIP/VVIP in the exclusive winners’ circle.

Black Sherif has become the youngest artiste in Telecel Ghana Music Awards history to win Artiste of the Year twice, claiming victories in 2023 and 2026.

Only four artistes in the award scheme’s 27-year history have won the prestigious category more than once: VIP/VVIP, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif.

Black Sherif first won the award at age 21 and reclaimed it again at 24, strengthening his status as one of Ghana’s biggest music stars.

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Black Sherif has once again etched his name into Ghana’s music history after reclaiming the coveted 'Artiste of the Year' title at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

While his latest victory has sparked massive celebrations among fans and industry players, it also comes with a remarkable record. At just 24 years old, Black Sherif has become the youngest artiste in the history of the Ghana Music Awards to win the prestigious category twice.

The musician, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, first secured the top honour in 2023 when he was only 21 years old, instantly cementing his status as one of Ghana’s brightest musical talents. Three years later, he has repeated the feat, joining an elite list of multiple-time winners in the award scheme’s 27-year history.

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Over nearly three decades of the TGMA, only four artistes have managed to win the 'Artiste of the Year' award more than once, a milestone widely regarded as a symbol of consistency, dominance, and long-term influence in Ghana’s music industry.

1. VIP / VVIP

Wins: 2004 & 2011

The legendary hiplife group first captured the nation’s attention in 2004 after winning the ultimate award. Years later, after rebranding as VVIP, the group returned to claim the title again in 2011, proving their staying power in Ghanaian music.

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VVIP - Dogo Yaro feat. Samini

2. Sarkodie

Wins: 2010 & 2012

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s finest rappers, Sarkodie dominated the music scene with his lyrical ability and commercial success. He first won 'Artiste of the Year' in 2010 before reclaiming the award again in 2012, solidifying his place as one of Ghana’s most influential musicians.

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Sarkodie

3. Stonebwoy

Wins: 2015 & 2024

From his dancehall beginnings to becoming an internationally recognised performer, Stonebwoy’s career has been defined by consistency and growth. Nearly a decade after his first win in 2015, he returned in 2024 to secure the award once again.

Stonebwoy

4. Black Sherif

Wins: 2023 & 2026

Black Sherif is now the newest member of the exclusive club, and the youngest artiste ever to achieve the feat. After stunning the industry with his first win at age 21, he reclaimed the crown again in 2026 at just 24 years old, further strengthening his legacy as one of Ghana’s most dominant contemporary artistes.

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