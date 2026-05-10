27th TGMA: Medikal's Shoulder wins 'Telecel Most Popular Song' of the year

Medikal's Shoulder wins the Telecel Most Popular Song award at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards after beating top-charting songs from Black Sherif, Medikal and Wendy Shay.

Medikal's Shoulder won the Telecel Most Popular Song award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The hit song beat strong competition from tracks by Black Sherif, Medikal, Wendy Shay and MOLIY.

The glamorous awards ceremony is taking place at the Grand Arena under the theme “A Touch of Glitter.”

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Medikal's Shoulder has won the Telecel Most Popular Song award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The awards ceremony is currently taking place at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre today, Saturday, 9 May 2026.

This year’s nominees in the category included Foko! by King Paluta, Sacrifice by Black Sherif, and Crazy Love by Wendy Shay featuring Olivetheboy.

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Other nominees included Nyame Ye by Piesie Esther, Excellent by Kojo Blak featuring Kelvyn Boy, Gymnastic by KiDi featuring Olivetheboy and Kojo Blak, as well as Shake It To The Max Remix by MOLIY alongside Shenseea, Skillibeng and Silent Addy.

This year’s Artiste of the Year category is one of the most competitive, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy,Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.

ALSO READ: Black Sherif fights back tears as market woman performs his song word for word on live TV