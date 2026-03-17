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Medikal declares himself 2026 TGMA Artiste of the Year
Ghanaian rapper Medikal has confidently asserted that he deserves to win the coveted Artiste of the Year title at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, following the official announcement of nominees.
Speaking during a live performance at the Papa Nantwie Festival in Kumawu, located in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, 15 March, the rapper urged the awards board to ensure that the selection process remains fair and strictly merit-based. His remarks came shortly after the unveiling of nominees for the top category.
With an energetic crowd backing him, Medikal called on his fans to amplify a clear message to the organisers, stressing the need for transparency and fairness in determining the winner.
“You know they have nominated me for the TGMA awards, including Artiste of the Year. And we all know that last year I worked harder than everyone in that category.”
He further insisted that the process must be free from bias or external influence, repeating a popular phrase to emphasise his point.
“So tell them, ‘No libilibi, no labalaba’ when it comes to the Artiste of the Year award. I outperformed every artiste throughout last year.”
This year’s category is widely regarded as one of the most competitive in recent times, with Medikal facing stiff competition from fellow Ghanaian stars including Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton.
Voting has now opened to the public, with conversations already intensifying across social media platforms as anticipation builds towards the awards ceremony scheduled for 9 May 2026.