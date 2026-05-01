The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings lands new role as 2nd Vice President of Pan-African Parliament

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ election to the Pan-African Parliament leadership signals a growing shift toward young female leadership in African governance.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has been elected Second Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament with a strong 131–51 vote margin.

Her victory highlights a growing shift toward younger and female leadership within African Union institutions.

Her new role could influence continental discussions on governance, youth development, and gender equity.

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The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has been elected 2nd Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament, marking a significant milestone for Ghana’s representation and female representation within the African Union system.

She secured a decisive victory in the election, polling 131 votes against 51, highlighting a strong support from lawmakers across the continent.

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The Pan-African Parliament, an organ of the African Union, serves as a platform to promote African integration, democratic governance, and cooperation among member states, while providing advisory input on key policy issues affecting the continent.

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Her election is a boost to Ghana’s influence in continental legislative affairs, particularly at a time when African institutions are pushing for deeper regional integration and stronger democratic frameworks.

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As Second Vice President and a member of the PAP Bureau, she is expected to play a role in guiding the Parliament’s legislative direction, shaping its strategic priorities, and contributing to institutional development.

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Her new position places Ghana at the centre of high-level discussions on governance, development, and democracy across Africa.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has served as MP for Klottey Korle since 2017 and has been active in parliamentary diplomacy and international engagements.

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Her election adds to Ghana’s recent gains in regional and global governance spaces, reinforcing the country’s longstanding role in Pan-African affairs.

The Pan-African Parliament has in recent years sought to expand its relevance by advocating for greater legislative authority and stronger oversight roles within the African Union framework.

Leadership positions within the body are increasingly influential, particularly in shaping continental policy conversations on trade, security, governance, and development.