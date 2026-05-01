China removes tariffs for Ghana and 52 other African countries except one

China has removed tariffs on exports from Ghana, and 52 other African countries under a new trade policy aimed at boosting Africa–China trade, improving market access for African goods and strengthening economic cooperation across the continent.

China has scrapped tariffs on exports from Ghana, Nigeria and 51 other African countries, except Eswatini.

The policy aims to boost African exports and strengthen trade under a long-term China–Africa framework.

Key African products like cocoa, coffee and minerals are expected to benefit from improved market access.

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China has announced the removal of tariffs on exports from Ghana, Nigeria and 51 other African countries, in a move expected to boost trade and support industrial growth across the continent.

The policy, which took effect on Friday, Aprl 30 applies to all African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with China, with the exception of Eswatini. The country remains excluded due to its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

This expansion builds on an earlier duty-free arrangement introduced in December 2024 for 33 least-developed African countries.

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The updated policy now covers 53 countries and is expected to remain in place until April 30, 2028.

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Ghana’s exports to China are largely driven by raw materials, led by crude petroleum, manganese ore and metals.

In early 2026, crude oil exports exceeded $123 million, while manganese ore brought in about $28 million.

Other key exports include cocoa, processed agricultural products such as cashew and mango, as well as wood, rubber and scrap copper.

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China’s Ministry of Commerce said the initiative is designed to give African exports a stronger competitive edge by eliminating tariffs that previously ranged between 8% and 30% on products such as cocoa, coffee, fruits and wine.

A container truck, transporting the first batch of imports under the expanded zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African nations, enters Shenzhenwan Port at midnight in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

In the early hours of Friday, 24 tonnes of apples from South Africa became the first shipment to benefit from the expanded policy after clearing customs in Shenzhen.

The new arrangement also extends to 20 non-least-developed African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, through preferential tariff terms over an initial two-year period.

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Chinese officials say this will pave the way for a long-term trade framework under the China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development agreement.

The ministry noted that the zero-tariff policy will not only improve market access for African goods but also attract increased investment into local processing industries across the continent.

It added that the move could help rebalance trade relations and support more sustainable growth between China and Africa.

However, some analysts argue that while the policy presents opportunities, tariffs are not the primary barrier to African exports, pointing to structural challenges and an existing trade imbalance.

Despite this, the initiative has received strong backing from African leaders.

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The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, described the decision as timely.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

He said:

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“The zero-tariff treatment is a very timely move for Africa, which bears the brunt of numerous global crises and faces isolationism and protectionism in the world,”

I would like to express, on behalf of the African Union Commission, our sincere gratitude for this very brotherly gesture that all Africans appreciate.