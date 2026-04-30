The head of the Ga Traditional Council is His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. Image credit: solomonjnr

The head of the Ga Traditional Council is His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. Image credit: solomonjnr

AMA announces ban on drumming and noise-making from May 4th to June 4th – See affected areas

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced a ban on drumming and noise-making from May 4 to June 4, 2026 across the Ga Traditional Area as part of preparations for the Homowo Festival, with guidelines for churches, mosques and the public.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the annual ban on drumming and noise-making will take effect from Monday, 4 May to Thursday, 4 June 2026.

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The ban forms part of traditional rites leading to the celebration of the Homowo Festival, which marks resilience, unity and thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest.

The directive applies to areas within the Ga Traditional Area, including Ga Mashi (Central Accra), Osu, La (Labadi), Teshie, Nungua and Tema. Ga Mashi is further divided into seven quarters: Abola, Asere, Gbese, Sempe, Otublohum, Akanmadzen and Ngleshie Alata (James Town).

In a statement dated April 30, the AMA outlined the guidelines for this year’s observance.

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Head office of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)

During the period, churches are expected to conduct activities within their premises and refrain from using musical instruments. The use of loudspeakers outside churches, mosques and pubs is also prohibited, while roadside evangelism is suspended.

The directive further urges religious groups and traditional authorities to respect each other’s beliefs and avoid derogatory or inflammatory remarks.

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Additional guidelines from the Ga Traditional Council include a ban on funeral rites and related activities during the period.

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The AMA also clarified that enforcement will be carried out only by an authorised task force made up of AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service and representatives from the Traditional Councils. No other individuals or groups are permitted to enforce the directive.

The Assembly has urged residents, communities and institutions within the Ga Traditional Area to comply fully with the ban.