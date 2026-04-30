Smell Good, Feel Good: A Dal Beauty Centre Story

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Before the content, before the camera, there is a moment that belongs only to her. A moment of stillness, of care, of intention.

For Chelsea, scent is more than a finishing touch, it is a feeling, a memory, a quiet form of self-expression. “I usually choose my fragrance based on the occasion.

Different moments call for different scents,” she says, capturing how even the smallest details shape how she moves through the world.

Her confidence is rooted in ritual, not performance. It builds in the stillness of a completed routine, in the comfort of care given to herself first. “I feel most confident when I’m freshly bathed, my body care routine is complete, and I’m layered in a warm scent like vanilla or coconut.”

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As a final-year student at the University of Ghana and a lifestyle content creator, Chelsea is building a space that feels authentic and relatable. Between deadlines and daily life, she captures the beauty in small, intentional moments, proving that confidence often starts with the basics.

1. How did you first come across Dal Beauty Centre, and what stood out to you at the time?

I first came across Dal Beauty Centre through a TikTok post by Dorcas, and I was immediately drawn to how vibrant and well-stocked the store looked.

2. How would you describe your shopping experience at Dal Beauty Centre?

My shopping experience has been lovely! It’s honestly one of the biggest perfume shops I have been to, and you can find almost every fragrance you have ever heard of. The variety is truly impressive.

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3. What’s one thing you enjoy most about shopping at Dal Beauty Centre?

One thing I enjoy most is the customer service, the staff is not only helpful but also really fun to be around. I found myself laughing a lot while shopping.

4. Have you tried any products from Dal, such as the diffusers?

If yes, which one and what was your experience like? Yes, I have tried the Dal Fresh Pineapple diffuser. I love tropical scents, and this one gives me that exact fresh, fruity vibe I enjoy.

A final-year student at the University of Ghana and a lifestyle content creator, Chelsea

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5. Would you consider using the diffusers again, and what do you like most about them?

Absolutely, I would use it again! What I love most is how well the scent spreads, it fills the entire room and creates such a refreshing atmosphere.

6. The Colour Me range is quite popular, do you have a favourite fragrance, and what makes it stand out for you?

The Colour Me range is amazing, but I honestly can’t pick a favourite because they all have something unique about them.

7. What role does fragrance play in your daily routine?

Fragrance is like my daily dose of dopamine. Knowing I smell good and getting compliments throughout the day keeps me feeling happy and confident.

8. How do you typically choose your body spray or perfume for the day?

I usually choose my fragrance based on the occasion. Different moments call for different scents.

9. Do you have a signature scent, or do you prefer to switch things up? Why?

I would say vanilla, chocolate, and coconut are my signature scents, but I do like to switch things up, especially for special occasions like date nights.

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10. When do you feel most confident, and how does fragrance play into that?

I feel most confident when I’m freshly bathed, my body care routine is complete, and I’m layered in a warm scent like vanilla or coconut.

11. Have you ever reapplied a fragrance because you wanted to feel more confident or refreshed during the day? What does that moment look like for you?

Yes, definitely! Reapplying my fragrance during the day feels like a reset—it instantly refreshes me and gives me a boost of confidence.