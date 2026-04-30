Bogdan Awuni’s Body Care Routine: The Habits Behind His Confidence

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Looking good is not the goal, but the standard. For Ghanaian reality TV star and lifestyle creator Bogdan Awuni, confidence begins long before the camera comes on. As he puts it, “When your basics are handled, you show up sharper, more confident, and more intentional, in content and in life.”

That clarity carries into his routine, where less is more and balance matters. “They cleanse well but still leave your skin feeling soft, not tight. And the scent is clean, not overpowering.”

In this exclusive, Bogdan Awuni breaks down the essential body care habits behind his signature look and everyday confidence, powered by Vibe Beauty Ghana.

1. What does a typical day look like for you, from morning to night?

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My days are structured but flexible. Mornings start early with hygiene, a quick reset mentally, and planning content or classes. Midday is usually lectures, clinicals, or editing. Evenings are for content creation—shooting, styling, or brand work—and I wind down with skincare and prep for the next day.

2. How does body care fit into your everyday routine?

It’s non-negotiable. Body care is part of my identity and brand—it’s how I show up confident on camera and in real life. It’s as important as dressing well.

3. What do you look for in a shower gel or body wash?

Clean feel without dryness, a subtle but lasting scent, and ingredients that actually nourish the skin—not just foam.

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4. How do you keep your skin clean without stripping it of moisture, especially with the weather and daily activity?

I avoid harsh products, use lukewarm water, and follow up immediately with moisturizers. In Ghana’s heat, hydration matters more than over-cleansing.

5. Walk us through your current shower routine; what products or ingredients are you drawn to?

I keep it simple but intentional—cleanse, focus on areas that sweat more, and use products with ingredients like aloe vera and honey for hydration. I’m drawn to anything that balances cleansing with skin nourishment.

6. You have used Vibe products; what stood out to you the first time you tried them?

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The balance. They cleanse well but still leave your skin feeling soft, not tight. And the scent is clean, not overpowering.

7. The range includes ingredients like goat milk, aloe vera, honey, and carrot—have you noticed any real differences in your skin?

Yes—my skin feels smoother and more hydrated. Ingredients like aloe and honey help keep it calm and fresh, especially with daily activity.

8. How important is it for you to use products that can work for both you and your household?

Very important. It’s practical and cost-effective, especially when the quality is consistent for everyone.

9. Would you say your body care choices are influenced by value and quantity, especially for everyday use?

Definitely. Daily-use products need to make sense long-term—good quality, good quantity, and worth the spend.

10. After showering, how do you keep your skin hydrated and comfortable throughout the day?

I layer—light moisturiser right after showering, sometimes body oil, and I stay hydrated. That keeps my skin looking healthy on camera.

11. How do you stay fresh and confident throughout a busy day?

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Consistency. Good hygiene, a fresh scent, and knowing I’m well put together—it reflects in how I carry myself.

12. How has having a consistent body care routine influenced your confidence or overall lifestyle?

It elevated everything. When your basics are handled, you show up sharper, more confident, and more intentional—in content and in life.