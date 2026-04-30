Doctors in Ghana’s largest hospital threaten strike on May 2 over service disputes

Doctors in Ghana’s largest hospital threaten strike on May 2 over service disputes

Doctors in Ghana’s largest hospital threaten strike on May 2nd over service disputes

Doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have threatened to embark on a strike from May 2, 2026 over disputes involving laboratory operations and proposed outpatient service reforms, raising concerns about healthcare delivery in Ghana’s largest hospital.

Doctors at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have threatened a strike from May 2 over unresolved operational disputes.

The issues include restricted access to the Central Laboratory and concerns over proposed 24-hour outpatient services.

The doctors warn the strike could disrupt healthcare delivery if their demands are not met by April 30.

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Doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have warned of a possible strike from May 2, 2026, if their concerns over laboratory operations and proposed outpatient service reforms are not resolved by Thursday, April 30.

The Korle-Bu Doctors Association (KODA) says its members will withdraw services if hospital management fails to address what it describes as “serious threats” to patient safety and professional standards.

The issues raised relate mainly to access to the hospital’s Central Laboratory and the planned introduction of 24-hour specialist outpatient services.

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KODA has accused members of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of restricting Laboratory Physicians’ access to the Central Laboratory and attempting to control who is allowed to work there.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH)

It described the situation as unacceptable, alleging that some doctors have been barred from working and, in some cases, threatened.

The Association is demanding the immediate reinstatement of all Laboratory Physicians and trainee doctors into the Central Laboratory by April 30.

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It also insists that leadership roles within laboratory departments should be based strictly on professional merit and institutional criteria, not union influence.

It further wants all specialised laboratory results reviewed and validated by qualified Laboratory Physicians before release, as well as unrestricted access to laboratory systems and equipment for clinical and academic work.

KODA is also calling for investigations into reported threats against its members and appropriate disciplinary action where necessary.

An image depicting a strike

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On the proposed 24-hour outpatient service, KODA has strongly objected, arguing that Korle-Bu already operates a 24-hour outpatient facility through the Polyclinic.

It warned that expanding similar services across departments without adequate staffing and funding could strain personnel and affect patient care.

The statement said:

KODA draws Management’s attention to the fact that the 24-Hour Economy Policy of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, which appears to inform this directive, contemplates the engagement of additional personnel to cover afternoon and night shifts, not the extension of existing working hours for the same employees.

The current implementation framework does not appear to reflect this distinction,”

The Association has therefore called for the withdrawal of the directive pending further consultation and a clear policy framework. It also urged management to prioritise improving efficiency within existing outpatient services.