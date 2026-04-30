10 most beautiful streets in the world

The world’s most beautiful streets are more than just pathways—they are living works of art. From the colourful charm of Caminito to the serene cherry blossom-lined Philosopher’s Walk, these streets capture the culture, history, and everyday beauty of their cities. Whether shaped by nature, architecture, or tradition, each one offers a unique experience that turns an ordinary walk into something unforgettable.

Not all travel moments happen at famous landmarks—some unfold on ordinary streets that turn out to be anything but ordinary. Across different travel features and curated lists over the years, certain streets keep reappearing for their colour, character, and unforgettable atmosphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s no single, definitive ranking. But when you look across respected travel roundups—including those by CNN and other international platforms, a pattern emerges. The streets that stand out are the ones where history, culture, and daily life blend into something visually striking.

Here’s a curated selection of 10 of the most beautiful streets in the world that continue to capture global attention.

READ ALSO: Top 10 most expensive high schools in Ghana and their fees

1. Convent Avenue – New York, USA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Convent Avenue – New York, USA

Tucked away in Harlem, this street is known for its elegant brownstone buildings and peaceful, tree-lined atmosphere. It offers a refreshing contrast to the fast pace of New York City, with architecture that feels timeless.

2. Lombard Street – San Francisco, USA

Lombard Street – San Francisco, USA

Often called the “crookedest street in the world,” Lombard Street is famous for its sharp curves and beautifully maintained flower beds. It’s a favourite for photographers and visitors alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 10 most secure prisons in the world where escape is nearly impossible

3. Caminito – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Caminito – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Bursting with colour and culture, Caminito is like stepping into a painting. Brightly painted houses, street performers, and tango dancers bring this lively street to life.

4. Philosopher’s Walk – Kyoto, Japan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Philosopher’s Walk – Kyoto, Japan

Running alongside a quiet canal, this path is famous for its cherry blossom trees. When they bloom, the entire walkway is covered in soft pink petals, creating one of the most peaceful and picturesque scenes you’ll find anywhere.

READ ALSO: 10 countries where Africans can retire comfortably without financial worries

5. Cockburn Street – Edinburgh, Scotland

Cockburn Street – Edinburgh, Scotland

With its winding path and historic buildings, Cockburn Street captures the old-world charm of Edinburgh. Every turn feels like a step back in time.

6. Blue City streets of Jodhpur – Jodhpur, India

Blue City streets of Jodhpur – Jodhpur, India

A maze of narrow streets painted in striking shades of blue, this area creates a dreamlike setting beneath the towering Mehrangarh Fort.

READ ALSO: 10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. The Dark Hedges – Northern Ireland

The Dark Hedges – Northern Ireland

This hauntingly beautiful road is lined with intertwined beech trees that form a natural tunnel. It’s both mysterious and cinematic—famously featured in Game of Thrones.

8. Royal Crescent – Bath, England

Royal Crescent – Bath, England

Advertisement

Advertisement

A sweeping curve of Georgian townhouses overlooking a green lawn, Royal Crescent is a masterpiece of symmetry and elegance.

READ ALSO: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

9. Mykonos Old Town streets – Mykonos, Greece

Mykonos Old Town streets – Mykonos, Greece

These narrow, whitewashed streets are filled with colourful doors, blooming flowers, and hidden cafés—perfect for getting lost and discovering something new.

Advertisement

Advertisement

10. Jinli Street – Chengdu, China

Jinli Street – Chengdu, China

Styled after ancient Chinese architecture, Jinli Street glows with red lanterns and buzzes with traditional food, crafts, and performances.

Conclusion