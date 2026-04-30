10 most beautiful streets in the world
Not all travel moments happen at famous landmarks—some unfold on ordinary streets that turn out to be anything but ordinary. Across different travel features and curated lists over the years, certain streets keep reappearing for their colour, character, and unforgettable atmosphere.
There’s no single, definitive ranking. But when you look across respected travel roundups—including those by CNN and other international platforms, a pattern emerges. The streets that stand out are the ones where history, culture, and daily life blend into something visually striking.
Here’s a curated selection of 10 of the most beautiful streets in the world that continue to capture global attention.
1. Convent Avenue – New York, USA
Tucked away in Harlem, this street is known for its elegant brownstone buildings and peaceful, tree-lined atmosphere. It offers a refreshing contrast to the fast pace of New York City, with architecture that feels timeless.
2. Lombard Street – San Francisco, USA
Often called the “crookedest street in the world,” Lombard Street is famous for its sharp curves and beautifully maintained flower beds. It’s a favourite for photographers and visitors alike.
3. Caminito – Buenos Aires, Argentina
Bursting with colour and culture, Caminito is like stepping into a painting. Brightly painted houses, street performers, and tango dancers bring this lively street to life.
4. Philosopher’s Walk – Kyoto, Japan
Running alongside a quiet canal, this path is famous for its cherry blossom trees. When they bloom, the entire walkway is covered in soft pink petals, creating one of the most peaceful and picturesque scenes you’ll find anywhere.
5. Cockburn Street – Edinburgh, Scotland
With its winding path and historic buildings, Cockburn Street captures the old-world charm of Edinburgh. Every turn feels like a step back in time.
6. Blue City streets of Jodhpur – Jodhpur, India
A maze of narrow streets painted in striking shades of blue, this area creates a dreamlike setting beneath the towering Mehrangarh Fort.
7. The Dark Hedges – Northern Ireland
This hauntingly beautiful road is lined with intertwined beech trees that form a natural tunnel. It’s both mysterious and cinematic—famously featured in Game of Thrones.
8. Royal Crescent – Bath, England
A sweeping curve of Georgian townhouses overlooking a green lawn, Royal Crescent is a masterpiece of symmetry and elegance.
9. Mykonos Old Town streets – Mykonos, Greece
These narrow, whitewashed streets are filled with colourful doors, blooming flowers, and hidden cafés—perfect for getting lost and discovering something new.
10. Jinli Street – Chengdu, China
Styled after ancient Chinese architecture, Jinli Street glows with red lanterns and buzzes with traditional food, crafts, and performances.
Conclusion
What makes a street beautiful isn’t just how it looks—it’s how it feels. The rhythm of footsteps on cobblestones, the scent of flowers in the air, the stories hidden in every building. From the calm elegance of New York to the vibrant energy of Buenos Aires, these streets remind us that sometimes the best way to explore the world is simply to walk through it.
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