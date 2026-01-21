How to Get Married at AMA for Under GH¢1,500: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide for Couples

How to Get Married at AMA for Under GH¢1,500: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide for Couples

How to Get Married at AMA for Under GH¢1,500: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide for Couples

Planning to marry at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly? Discover a complete step-by-step guide to statutory and customary marriages, fees, ceremonies, and essential documents. Learn how to get married legally for under GH¢1,500.

Getting married is a major milestone in life, but it does not have to be an expensive affair. Couples in Accra who wish to marry legally have a practical and affordable option through the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

By following the official process, selecting the right options, and planning carefully, it is possible to complete the entire statutory marriage process for less than GH¢1,500. This guide provides a detailed step-by-step breakdown of how to get married at AMA, including fees, options, and practical tips.

Step 1: Decide the Type of Marriage

The first decision couples must make is the type of marriage they wish to conduct, as this determines the registration process, documentation, and cost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Statutory Marriage (Marriage Ordinance Cap 127)

A statutory marriage is legally recognised across Ghana and internationally. This type of marriage is suitable for couples who may later require official documents for travel, banking, inheritance, or government services. It follows the formal legal process, including filing notices, registration, and ceremony.

2. Customary Marriage

A customary marriage is conducted under Ghanaian traditional law and is recognised locally. It tends to be simpler and less expensive than a statutory marriage. However, some institutions, such as banks or embassies, may require additional certified documentation if you later need to prove the marriage formally. Choosing between these two types allows couples to plan costs in advance and select the approach that best fits their needs and resources.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step 2: File a Notice of Marriage

Marriage is a journey [TheTrent]

After deciding on the type of marriage, the next step is to file a notice of marriage at the AMA. Filing a notice serves several purposes: It formally declares the couple’s intention to marry.

It allows public inspection to ensure there are no objections or legal impediments.

It starts the official timeline required for the marriage process. Fees for filing a notice: First filing: GH¢35.10

Final filing: GH¢101.25 The notice is displayed publicly for a statutory period, allowing any objections to be lodged. Once the notice period has passed without objections, the couple can proceed to registration.

ALSO READ: How Early Morning Intimacy Can Make Your Day More Fruitful

Step 3: Register the Marriage

Advertisement

Advertisement

Registration is the official legal confirmation of the marriage. This step ensures that the union is recognised by the state. Statutory marriage registration: GH¢283.50

Customary marriage registration: GH¢101.25 During registration, both parties must provide valid identification. This step guarantees that the marriage is recognised for legal, administrative, and institutional purposes.

Step 4: Plan the Ceremony

Marriage under the ordinance is not engagement

The AMA offers several options for marriage ceremonies, allowing couples to select according to their budget and preferences. Options include: Weekday Ceremony: GH¢283.50 Ideal for couples aiming to reduce costs. Weekend Ceremony: GH¢405.00 More expensive due to higher demand. Couples may also use the AMA Assembly Hall for the ceremony, which is charged per thirty (30) minutes: 30 minutes: GH¢283.50

60 minutes: GH¢567.00 For couples on a budget, a weekday ceremony combined with one thirty (30) minute slot in the Assembly Hall is the most cost-effective option.

Step 5: Obtain Marriage Documents

marriage-license

Once the ceremony is complete, it is essential to obtain official documents to serve as proof of the marriage. Essential documents include: Marriage Certificate: GH¢81.00

Authentication of Marriage Certificate: GH¢74.25

Certified True Copy of Marriage Certificate: GH¢81.00 Optional services: Search of marriage records: GH¢135.00

Online authentication: GH¢135.00

Online certificate search: GH¢27.00

Certified true copy (online): GH¢108.00 These documents are important for legal, institutional, and international purposes. Couples should confirm which documents are necessary to avoid unnecessary costs.

Step 6: Make Payments

All fees must be paid through official AMA channels. Couples should always request official receipts for each payment. This not only ensures legal compliance but also simplifies future verification or requests for certified copies. Paying promptly and correctly is essential to avoid delays in the registration or scheduling of the ceremony.

Step 7: Prepare for the Ceremony

traditional marriage

Preparation for the ceremony requires careful planning: Identification: Both parties must have valid ID cards or passports.

Witnesses: Two witnesses are required.

Arrival: Couples should arrive at least thirty (30) minutes before the scheduled time.

Ceremony duration: For budget planning, a 30-minute ceremony is sufficient.

Optional extras: Decorations and photography may be arranged but will add to costs. By keeping the ceremony simple and within the standard 30-minute slot, couples can avoid exceeding GH¢1,500 while maintaining a dignified and memorable celebration.

Step 8: Post-Marriage Services

After marriage, couples may require additional documentation or services for official purposes: Certified copies for banks, embassies, or pension offices.

Authentication for international recognition.

Additional searches if documents are lost or misplaced. While optional, these services can ensure the legal and administrative utility of the marriage is preserved.

ALSO READ: 5 Safety Tips When Fighting for a Trotro

Cost Breakdown for a Statutory Marriage (Weekday Ceremony, 30-Minute Hall)

Service Fee (GHS) Marriage registration (Ordinance Cap 127) 283.50 Marriage ceremony (Weekday) 283.50 Assembly Hall (30 minutes) 283.50 Marriage Certificate 81.00 Authentication of Certificate 74.25 Search fee for registration 135.00 Certified True Copy of Certificate 81.00 Total 1,221.75

This total leaves room under GH¢1,500, even including essential documentation and hall usage.

ALSO READ: Here Is Why Being Broke Is Not a Personal Failure

Tips for Keeping Costs Low Opt for weekday ceremonies rather than weekends.

Limit Assembly Hall use to a single 30-minute slot.

Only request the documents you truly need.

Plan early to secure desired dates and avoid premium charges. With careful planning, couples can enjoy a fully legal, documented, and memorable marriage at AMA without financial strain.

ALSO READ: 7 Things That Make Men Instantly Unattractive to Women

Conclusion

Marriage at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly provides a practical and affordable pathway for couples in Ghana. By understanding the process, choosing appropriate options, and planning their ceremony carefully, couples can complete a legally recognised union for just over GH¢1,200.