Our Fights Taught Us the Hardest Lessons: The Bogdan & Naya Love Story | Valentine on Pulse Funfacts

This Valentine’s Day, love takes centre stage ❤️ Step into The Bogdan & Naya Love Story as the couple shares fun facts, sweet moments, and the real stories that make their relationship special. From how they met to the little quirks that keep their love exciting, this episode is all about laughter, honesty, and the kind of love that grows with time.