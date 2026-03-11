EOCO Moves to Ship Shatta Wale’s Seized Lamborghini, Rage over electricity tarrifs | Pulse In Five

Join Gideon Nicholas Day for this week’s biggest stories — fast, sharp, and straight to the point.

Power concerns rise as PURC convenes an emergency meeting with ECG over widespread complaints of rapid prepaid electricity unit depletion following the latest MYTO tariff adjustment.

School violence sparks outrage after six Aggrey Memorial students were arrested for allegedly assaulting an Adisadel College pupil in Cape Coast, leaving him with serious eye injuries.

Police investigations are underway. Legal review underway as Sammy Flex confirms the Shatta Movement’s legal team is examining a court document filed at the request of the Economic and Organised Crime Office over the proposed shipment of Shatta Wale’s seized Lamborghini to the US.

Following his viral Ghana tour moment, IShowSpeed says he wishes he had taken her number, and Hamamat Montia has responded gracefully, celebrating culture and legacy.