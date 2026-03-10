"They Called Me Kwaku Bonsam:" Akwaboah Opens Up on Love, Music & Online Trolls| Pulse One On One
In this intimate conversation, Akwaboah opens up to Gideon Nicholas Day
In this intimate conversation, Akwaboah opens up to Gideon Nicholas Day about his journey through music, love, and the challenges of being in the spotlight. From facing cyberbullies to sharing heartfelt stories behind his songs, Akwaboah gets real about the highs, lows, and everything in between. What’s your favorite Akwaboah track? Let us know in the comments! Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more Pulse One On One episodes.
