You Can Lose EVERYTHING in a Flash — Music, God & The Iron Boy ft Black Sherif | Pulse One On One

Black Sherif sits down with Pulse for a raw, unguarded conversation about everything shaping his journey right now — the Grammys he missed out on, the magic behind Zama Disco, his evolving relationship with God, his global tours, and the mindset behind becoming The Iron Boy. From setbacks to wins, faith to focus, and music to movement, Blacko breaks it all down with honesty, humour, and depth.