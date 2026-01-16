Advertisement

5 Safety Tips When Fighting for a Trotro

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:37 - 16 January 2026
The shortage of transport vehicles has turned bus stops chaotic.
Recently, the unavailability of transport vehicles to take people to work and back home has made commuting increasingly stressful. Fewer cars on the road, long waiting hours, and growing passenger numbers have forced many people to compete aggressively for trotros, especially during peak hours.

This daily struggle has turned bus stops into crowded and sometimes unsafe spaces, where pushing and confusion are common. In such situations, personal safety becomes very important.

1. Protect Your Belongings

Phone seller goes bankrupt after investing about 362K in sports betting | Photo via Cnet

When many people are rushing to board the same trotro, valuables become easy targets. Phones, purses and bags can easily be snatched or lost in the crowd. Holding your belongings firmly, keeping bags zipped, and avoiding the display of valuables can help reduce the risk of theft.

READ ALSO: Here Is Why Being Broke Is Not a Personal Failure

Keeping your phone out of sight reduces the risk of theft or hold the phone very tightly when receiving a call in the crowd.

2. Maintain Your Balance

The pushing and shoving that often happens during the rush can cause people to lose their footing. Standing firmly and positioning yourself properly helps prevent falls, which can lead to injuries. It is safer to focus on keeping your balance than trying to force your way into the vehicle.

3. Move Away from Altercations

Being aware of your surroundings can help you detect danger early. Watch how the crowd is moving and distance yourself from people who are involved in altercation.

Arguments between passengers, drivers or mates can quickly turn physical. Therefore, when an altercation starts, it is best to move away immediately.

READ ALSO: Here is Why Leaving Some Earwax Is Actually Healthy

Altercations can escalate quickly and you could get hurt even if you are not inolved. Staying alert allows you to react quickly if a situation starts to escalate.

4. Know When to Wait for the Next Trotro

Sometimes, the safest option is to let a trotro go and wait for the next one. Overcrowded vehicles increase the risk of accidents, discomfort and theft. Waiting a little longer is often better than putting yourself in danger.

READ ALSO: The Silent Struggles Young People Don't Talk About in Relationships

5. Keep a Little Space from Strong Odours

Crowded bus stops and trotros can sometimes be uncomfortable due to people with strong body odour. Whenever possible, try to position yourself where airflow is better or keep a small distance from those emitting strong smells.

READ ALSO: Why 'For Better for Worse' Feels Impossible in Modern Marriages

Carrying a handkerchief or small tissue to cover your nose slightly can help you stay more comfortable during the journey.

Conclusion

With transport becoming increasingly scarce, fighting for a trotro has become part of daily life for many commuters. However, no journey is worth risking your safety. By staying alert, protecting your belongings and knowing when to step back, you can navigate the daily commute more safely.

