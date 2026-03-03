Betting has left me with GHC 2.5m debt – Ghanaian cries for help ‘before it’s too late’

A Ghanaian man battling gambling addiction says he has accumulated GHC 2.5 million in betting debts and is pleading for urgent help “before it’s too late.” His emotional appeal highlights the growing sports betting crisis and its mental health impact in Ghana.

A Ghanaian betting addict (gender not specified), speaking anonymously, has reached out with a desperate plea for help after accumulating crippling betting debts of 2.5 million Ghana cedis, saying the addiction is threatening to destroy his/her life.

In a message addressed to Crime Check Foundation, the victim said he/she felt compelled to share his story “before it’s too late for me to end my life”.

In his message, he wrote:

I’ve been ensnared in a vicious cycle of betting, and it’s threatening to destroy my life. I’ve accumulated a staggering debt of 2.5 million Ghana cedis, and I’m at a loss on how to pay it back.

He described how the addiction has harmed every aspect of his life saying:

I’m on the brink of losing my job, I’ve become a liar to my loved ones, and I’m now a debtor with a damaged reputation.

“I need assistance with payment plans, counseling, or any support you can offer before it’s too late”, he added.

He also asked for help in connecting with a counselor or a man of God who can offer spiritual guidance.

In reaching out for help, the victim stressed the depth of his despair and urgency saying:

I’m counting on your help to get me out of this crisis.

The victim’s story is not isolated. Ghana has witnessed a dramatic surge in sports betting participation in recent years, with serious social and economic consequences.

A GeoPoll report from 2025 found that approximately 71% of Ghanaians have placed bets, with young people making up the majority of bettors, a trend public health experts warn has created a worrying gambling addiction crisis.

Research has highlighted the connection between gambling and mental health. According to a State of the Youth Address by the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, 43.6% of young people who gamble report depression, while 68.8% experience anxiety, signs that betting harms psychological well-being and social stability.

Beyond individual cases like this victim’s, problem gambling has wider consequences. Mental health professionals note that psychological distress caused by gambling addiction can increase suicidal thoughts and behaviours, especially among those with low social support.

The social costs are visible across communities where stories have circulated of individuals losing savings meant for essential expenses, borrowing from relatives and falling into deeper debt, and some experiencing emotional and financial ruin.

Public health officials have repeatedly called for a stronger response to problem gambling in Ghana.

Mental health professionals also stress the value of early intervention and peer support networks, noting that recovery often requires professional counselling, financial planning assistance, and strong social support systems.