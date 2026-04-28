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Full List: Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:40 - 28 April 2026
Full List: Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29
ECG announces planned power outages across Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra on April 29 due to the Akosombo GRIDCo substation fire.
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  • Electricity Company of Ghana announces planned outages across 60 areas in Accra on April 29.

  • Power will be cut from 12:00am to 6:00am due to the Ghana Grid Company Akosombo substation fire.

  • ECG says supply will be restored once power generation stabilises.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that several areas in Accra will experience power outages in the early hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The disruption follows the recent fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company substation at Akosombo Dam, which has significantly reduced power supply to the Accra West Region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, ECG said electricity supply will be curtailed between 12:00am and 6:00am in affected areas as engineers work to stabilise the system.

ALSO READ: Gov’t restores 2 power generation units at Akosombo, all 6 to be online by end of this week

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The company noted that power will be restored immediately once the generation profile improves and apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.

Full list of affected areas:

  1. Baah Yard

  2. Odorgonno

  3. Awoshie

  4. Demod

  5. CMB Flats

  6. Olebu

  7. New Ayawaso

  8. Amamole

  9. Ayigbe Town

  10. Lartebiokorshie

  11. Alogboshie

  12. Neoplan

  13. Kaneshie Flats

  14. Cocoa Clinic

  15. Kaneshie Sports Complex

  16. Parts of Katamanto

  17. Asofan

  18. Amen Amen

  19. Agya Herbal

  20. Nsawam Township

  21. Adoagyiri

  22. Pentecost University

  23. Israel

  24. Parts of Alhaji

  25. Parts of Sowutuom

  26. Antieku

  27. NIC

  28. Joma Township

  29. Ablekuma Agape

  30. Mataheko

  31. Adeiso

  32. Coaltar

  33. Borkorborkor

  34. Manhean

  35. Afoaman

  36. CP

  37. Joma

  38. Mayera

  39. Kuntunse

  40. Amasaman

  41. Fise

  42. Toman

  43. Part of Kwashieman

  44. Nii Boye Town

  45. Abrantie Spot

  46. Darkuman

  47. Parts of Tesano

  48. Parts of Ofankor

  49. Mallam Junction

  50. Menskrom

  51. Sakaman

  52. Mallam Market

  53. Parts of Dansoman

  54. Parts of Sukura

  55. Parts of Lartebiokorshie

  56. Parts of Adabraka

  57. Atico

  58. Parts of North Kaneshie

  59. Parts of New Fadama

  60. Parts of Abossey Okai

ALSO READ: Dumsor triggers water crisis in Accra and Tema

Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly during the outage period.

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Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29
Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29
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