Full List: Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29

Full List: Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29

Full List: Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29

ECG announces planned power outages across Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra on April 29 due to the Akosombo GRIDCo substation fire.

Electricity Company of Ghana announces planned outages across 60 areas in Accra on April 29.

Power will be cut from 12:00am to 6:00am due to the Ghana Grid Company Akosombo substation fire.

ECG says supply will be restored once power generation stabilises.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that several areas in Accra will experience power outages in the early hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The disruption follows the recent fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company substation at Akosombo Dam, which has significantly reduced power supply to the Accra West Region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, ECG said electricity supply will be curtailed between 12:00am and 6:00am in affected areas as engineers work to stabilise the system.

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The company noted that power will be restored immediately once the generation profile improves and apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.

Full list of affected areas:

Baah Yard Odorgonno Awoshie Demod CMB Flats Olebu New Ayawaso Amamole Ayigbe Town Lartebiokorshie Alogboshie Neoplan Kaneshie Flats Cocoa Clinic Kaneshie Sports Complex Parts of Katamanto Asofan Amen Amen Agya Herbal Nsawam Township Adoagyiri Pentecost University Israel Parts of Alhaji Parts of Sowutuom Antieku NIC Joma Township Ablekuma Agape Mataheko Adeiso Coaltar Borkorborkor Manhean Afoaman CP Joma Mayera Kuntunse Amasaman Fise Toman Part of Kwashieman Nii Boye Town Abrantie Spot Darkuman Parts of Tesano Parts of Ofankor Mallam Junction Menskrom Sakaman Mallam Market Parts of Dansoman Parts of Sukura Parts of Lartebiokorshie Parts of Adabraka Atico Parts of North Kaneshie Parts of New Fadama Parts of Abossey Okai

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Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly during the outage period.

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