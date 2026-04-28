Full List: Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29
Electricity Company of Ghana announces planned outages across 60 areas in Accra on April 29.
Power will be cut from 12:00am to 6:00am due to the Ghana Grid Company Akosombo substation fire.
ECG says supply will be restored once power generation stabilises.
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that several areas in Accra will experience power outages in the early hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
The disruption follows the recent fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company substation at Akosombo Dam, which has significantly reduced power supply to the Accra West Region.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, ECG said electricity supply will be curtailed between 12:00am and 6:00am in affected areas as engineers work to stabilise the system.
ALSO READ: Gov’t restores 2 power generation units at Akosombo, all 6 to be online by end of this week
The company noted that power will be restored immediately once the generation profile improves and apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.
Full list of affected areas:
Baah Yard
Odorgonno
Awoshie
Demod
CMB Flats
Olebu
New Ayawaso
Amamole
Ayigbe Town
Lartebiokorshie
Alogboshie
Neoplan
Kaneshie Flats
Cocoa Clinic
Kaneshie Sports Complex
Parts of Katamanto
Asofan
Amen Amen
Agya Herbal
Nsawam Township
Adoagyiri
Pentecost University
Israel
Parts of Alhaji
Parts of Sowutuom
Antieku
NIC
Joma Township
Ablekuma Agape
Mataheko
Adeiso
Coaltar
Borkorborkor
Manhean
Afoaman
CP
Joma
Mayera
Kuntunse
Amasaman
Fise
Toman
Part of Kwashieman
Nii Boye Town
Abrantie Spot
Darkuman
Parts of Tesano
Parts of Ofankor
Mallam Junction
Menskrom
Sakaman
Mallam Market
Parts of Dansoman
Parts of Sukura
Parts of Lartebiokorshie
Parts of Adabraka
Atico
Parts of North Kaneshie
Parts of New Fadama
Parts of Abossey Okai
Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly during the outage period.
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