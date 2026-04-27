2,500 transformers to be upgraded nationwide as government works to revamp power sector
The Energy Minister has announced a nationwide programme to replace and upgrade about 2,500 transformers across Ghana to improve electricity supply.
He explained that many transformers are obsolete and overstretched due to rising demand and years of underinvestment in the power sector.
The initiative is aimed at reducing persistent power outages and stabilising the national electricity distribution network.
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor has announced a nationwide programme to upgrade and replace transformers across Ghana, as government intensifies efforts to address persistent power outages and unstable electricity supply.
Addressing the challenges in the power sector, on the Government Accountability Series on Monday, April 27, the Minister said many transformers have become obsolete and overstretched due to rising demand and years of underinvestment.
Many transformers across the country are becoming obsolete and overstretched due to increasing demand and years of underinvestment, he said.
He explained that electricity demand in Ghana has more than doubled over the past 10 years. This, he said has placed significant pressure on the national distribution system.
In about 10 years, our demand has doubled. In fact, when you look at the record, it has more than doubled, he noted.
The Minister said the lack of sustained investment has led to technical challenges affecting supply reliability. He added that government is taking direct steps to resolve the issue through infrastructure expansion and replacement.
Due to underinvestment over the years, this has resulted in overloads, low voltages, and recurring outages, he stated
As part of immediate interventions, government has begun deploying new transformers nationwide to improve supply stability.
This month alone, we have installed almost 200 transformers,he revealed.
He further indicated that additional installations are underway.
This week, we intend to deploy another 140 of these transformers, he added.
In total, the government plans to install 2,500 transformers across the country.
In all, we seek to deploy 2,500 transformers to improve supply reliability and improve the voltages as well, he said.
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The Energy Minister also confirmed that high-capacity transformers are being installed at key supply stations, including Adenta, Lashibi, and Teshie, with further works planned in Kumasi.
These are big, big transformers, and we are moving away from the 20 kVs to about 30 kVs and above, he explained.
He added that additional transmission and distribution projects are underway, particularly in Kumasi, in collaboration with the Ghana Grid Company.
He assured the public that government is addressing both immediate disruptions and long-term structural weaknesses in the sector.
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