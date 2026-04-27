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Ongoing power outages will soon be over, Energy Minister assures amid public outcry

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:36 - 27 April 2026
Energy Minister, John Jinapor assures Ghanaians power outages are temporary
Energy Minister, John Jinapor assures Ghanaians power outages are temporary
The Energy Minister has assured Ghanaians that ongoing power supply challenges are temporary, as government implements major investments in transformers, transmission, and distribution systems to stabilise the national electricity grid.
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  • Government says current power supply challenges are temporary and linked to structural issues in the electricity distribution system.

  • Nationwide grid upgrades are underway, including transformer replacements and transmission improvements to stabilise supply.

  • Energy Minister assures Ghanaians that ongoing investments will restore reliable electricity and improve long-term power stability.

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The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor has assured Ghanaians that the current electricity supply challenges being experienced across parts of the country are temporary, as government intensifies major investments to stabilise the national power system.

According to him, the ongoing disruptions are being driven by structural issues within the distribution network, including ageing transformers, overloaded systems, and rising demand for electricity.

Let me assure you that we are confronting both immediate disruption and long-term structural weaknesses within the ECG and network operational areas, the Minister stated.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court awards GH¢800,000 compensation to bar owner wrongfully jailed for 19 years in Ghana

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The Minister explained that Ghana’s electricity demand has grown significantly over the past decade, placing pressure on existing infrastructure. He noted that this has contributed to occasional outages and voltage fluctuations in some communities.

In about 10 years, our demand has doubled. In fact, when you look at the record, it has more than doubled, he said.

He added that government inherited a system that requires urgent restructuring and continuous investment.

To address the situation, government is rolling out a wide-ranging intervention programme, including transformer replacements, transmission upgrades, and distribution improvements. The Minister indicated that these efforts are already underway nationwide.

We are restoring what has been disrupted. We are replacing what is not fit for purpose, and we are determined to build a stronger, more resilient power system for the future, he said.
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READ ALSO: Sammi Awuku begs Mahama to take urgent action as dumsor threatens future of WASSCE, BECE students

He further stressed that thousands of new transformers are being deployed to improve voltage stability and reduce outages.

Despite current challenges, the Minister urged the public to remain calm, assuring that the situation will improve as ongoing projects are completed.

This experience you are going through is transient, it is temporary, he assured. We shall work around the clock to restore normalcy and improve the sector.

He emphasised that the government remains fully committed to delivering reliable electricity supply across the country.

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