Sammi Awuku begs Mahama to take urgent action as dumsor threatens future of WASSCE, BECE students
Akuapim North MP Sammi Awuku is urging President John Dramani Mahama to urgently fix dumsor ahead of WASSCE and BECE exams.
He warns that unstable power supply is disrupting students’ revision, concentration, and exam preparation nationwide.
The appeal comes as ongoing outages continue to affect households and businesses across Ghana.
Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Samuel Awuku, has made an urgent call on President John Dramani Mahama to take decisive action to tackle recent intermittent power outages, popularly known as “dumsor”.
His appeal comes amid the ongoing 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
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In a statement posted on social media on Monday, April 27, 2026, the lawmaker raised concerns over the impact of the power outages on students and their examinations.
He wrote:
Our young students taking the WASSCE exams started on 21st April 2026, and our BECE candidates begin their exams exactly a week from today, 4th May 2026. This is a very critical period for our young people, truly a defining moment in their academic journey.
He continued:
They should be fully focused on revision and preparation, but the unstable power supply is making that very difficult.
When lights go off in the middle of studying, it breaks concentration, slows learning and in some cases creates unnecessary anxiety at a time when they need calm and focus the most.
He added that parents are becoming increasingly worried, while some students are already getting disillusioned. He therefore called for urgent intervention:
For our students, this is a once-in-a-year moment for them, and they deserve stability as they prepare and sit for their exams without this added stress.
So this is a sincere and urgent appeal to the President of the Republic and the Minister of Energy and Green Transition to urgently address the power situation. People are already going through a lot, and the frustration is real.
Meanwhile, several Ghanaians, especially business owners, continue to be affected by the power outages as government works to resolve the situation.
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