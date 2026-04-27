ECG rejects power theft claims, blames faulty wiring as it assures dumsor will be over after upgrades

ECG says prepaid meters are not faulty and blames wiring issues for fast credit depletion, while assuring Ghanaians of improved power stability after ongoing upgrades.

Electricity Company of Ghana says prepaid meters are accurate and “not running like Usain Bolt,” dismissing claims of abnormal credit depletion.

The utility attributes fast credit usage in some homes to faulty wiring, poor earthing, and lack of maintenance, urging customers to request system audits.

ECG assures that ongoing transformer upgrades and replacements will lead to more stable and reliable power supply nationwide.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured Ghanaians of improved and more stable electricity supply in the coming months, as major transformer replacement and upgrade works progress across the country.

Speaking during a media engagement at the installation of a new transformer in Teshie, ECG’s Director of Communications, Charles Nii Ayiku, said the ongoing interventions are part of a broader plan to strengthen the national power distribution network.

READ ALSO: Dumsor to hit Teshie and Nungua as ECG shares timetable for transformer upgrade

“Of course we are, and don't also forget that after the replacement of the power transformers, we also do the replacement and upgrade of over 2,500 distribution transformers within our communities,” he said.

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He explained that the upgrades will extend beyond major substations into local communities, where distribution transformers play a key role in delivering power directly to homes and businesses.

“So yes, there’s going to be stability. Even now, there is relative stability within the system, but we need to improve on that, so as to ensure that our customers do not have any challenge with power supply,” he added.

Director of Communications at the Electricity Company of Ghana, Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, says Ghanaians will enjoy stable power supply once ongoing transformer replacement and upgrade works across the country are completed.



He added that concerns about prepaid credits… pic.twitter.com/det8u00WlM — The1957News (@The1957News) April 26, 2026

Dr. Ayiku also addressed growing public concerns about prepaid electricity credits depleting faster than expected, an issue that has sparked widespread distress in recent months.

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Dismissing claims that the new meters are faulty, he insisted the devices are functioning accurately and are designed to reflect actual consumption.

“The metres are not running more than Usain Bolt,” he said.

He added added that the replacement was necessary because older meters had become obsolete after years of use.

“These new meters are actually capturing your right consumption. If you have a challenge with your meter running, you can inform the office, so that we come and do a thorough audit of your system.”

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He noted that in many cases, the problem may lie within household electrical systems rather than the meters themselves.

“Sometimes it could be wiring, earthing or the fact that you’ve not seen any routine maintenance to your entire wiring system. After a certain time you must rewire. This can also cause some leakage within the system,” he explained.