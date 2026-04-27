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Pythons discovered in ECG substation as engineers risk lives to restore power in Ahodwo (Video)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 07:59 - 27 April 2026
Pythons discovered in ECG substation
ECG engineers restored power to parts of Ahodwo after a feeder fault was compounded by the discovery of pythons at a substation, with zoo officials later removing the reptiles and eggs from the site.
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  • A power outage along the Ahodwo–Daban–Dr. Asafo Adjei Road was caused by a fault on an ECG distribution feeder, prompting engineers to begin repair works.

  • During repairs at a transformer, ECG staff discovered pythons inside the substation; the Kumasi Zoo was later called in, and multiple snakes and eggs were removed.

  • Despite the danger, the fault team continued work and restored electricity to most affected areas, while ECG management urged customers to report outages through official channels for quicker response.

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Engineers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region have successfully restored power to residents of Ahodwo despite encountering a python infestation at one of the company’s substations.

The disruption occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2026, when a fault on a distribution feeder left residents along the Ahodwo–Daban–Dr. Asafo Adjei Road without electricity.

A fault response team from the ECG Ahinsan District was immediately deployed to assess the situation and restore supply to affected communities.

READ ALSO: MoMAG directs mobile money agents to end cash-outs without customer presence

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Although they were able to restore electricity to parts of the area, households around the Cocoa Depot and Star Sawmill section remained without power due to a persistent fault. While working to resolve the issue, the team proceeded to a nearby transformer to replace a blown fuse.

It was at this point that they encountered a python that had taken refuge inside the substation. The Ahinsan District Engineer, Kwaku Appiah, who confirmed the incident, said residents initially attempted to capture the reptile but were unsuccessful, as it retreated beneath the substation structure.

Despite the danger, the ECG team continued with the repair work in order to restore electricity to affected customers.

Given the situation, the Kumasi Zoo was contacted to assist in safely removing the reptile. During the operation, officials discovered that more than one snake was present at the site. The reptiles are believed to have been living within the substation for some time, as both adult snakes and eggs were later retrieved from the facility around 9:00 p.m. the same day.

READ ALSO: Adamus Resources mining licences revoked over Illegal operations and environmental breaches

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Meanwhile, the General Manager of ECG’s Ashanti West Region, George Amoah, has urged customers to promptly report outages through official ECG channels or designated stakeholder WhatsApp platforms to ensure faster response and resolution

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