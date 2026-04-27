Adamus Resources mining licences revoked over Illegal operations and environmental breaches

Ghana’s Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has revoked the mining licences of Adamus Resources Limited at Akango, Salman, and Nkroful after investigations by the Minerals Commission uncovered illegal mining activities, regulatory breaches, and environmental damage

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has revoked the Akango, Salman, and Nkroful mining leases of Adamus Resources Limited after investigations revealed multiple violations of Ghana’s mining laws.

Findings by the Minerals Commission showed the company engaged in illegal subcontracting, operated without required permits, involved foreign nationals unlawfully, and caused environmental damage.

The government says the revocation is in the public interest, with possible criminal charges still pending, while measures are being planned to protect lawful workers affected by the decision.

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The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has ordered the cancellation of several mining leases held by Adamus Resources Limited after investigations uncovered multiple breaches of Ghana’s mining laws.

The revoked concessions include the Akango, Salman, and Nkroful mining areas. The decision follows findings by the Minerals Commission, which concluded that the company engaged in unauthorised mining activities in violation of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and other regulatory requirements.

The directive was made public in an official statement released by the Lands Ministry on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

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Authorities clarified that cancelling the mining leases does not prevent legal action from being pursued against the company and its leadership.

According to the statement, the revocation is being carried out without prejudice to potential criminal prosecution against the company, its directors, and management under the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

Officials explained that the decision was reached after reviewing evidence presented by regulators, which indicated serious and deliberate violations.

In view of the gravity and deliberate nature of these breaches, the Minister, upon the advice and recommendation of the Minerals Commission given pursuant to section 100(2) of Act 703, has determined that immediate revocation of the mineral rights is warranted in the public interest, especially in cases where mineral rights are being used to facilitate illegal mining activities (‘galamsey’) or where statutory requirements have been fundamentally violated, the statement noted.

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Key Violations Identified by Investigators

The investigative report highlighted several unlawful practices carried out by the company across the affected concessions. Among the major breaches identified were:

The illegal subcontracting of mining operations without securing required ministerial approval under section 14 of Act 703.

Conducting mining work without approved operating plans or permits from the Chief Inspector of Mines under Regulation 8(1) of the Minerals and Mining (Health, Safety and Technical) Regulations, 2012 (LI 2182).

Failure to obtain necessary authorisation from regulatory bodies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Ghana in accordance with section 18 of Act 703.

The illegal involvement of foreign nationals, including Chinese workers, in mining activities in contravention of section 99(5)(a) and (b) of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

Mining conducted outside approved operational zones, far from designated infrastructure.

Significant environmental damage, including land degradation and threats to water bodies and ecosystems.

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Authorities warned that such actions pose risks to public health, local livelihoods, and the sustainability of natural resources.

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Despite the revocation, the Ministry assured that lawful employees affected by the decision would not be abandoned. Officials stated that measures will be introduced to protect legitimate jobs and livelihoods, with further details expected in subsequent announcements.