Violence looms in Osenase as Odau youth prepare to resist Okyenhene’s enstoolment of chief

Barring any last minute intervention by security agencies , the Osenase township in the Akyem traditional enclave will potentially erupt in chaos as the Okyenhene is reportedly enstooling a Chief in Osenase tomorrow Monday April 27,2026 despite the avowed resistance by the Odauman.

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According to traditional sources, despite the open protest and opposition by the Osenase Queenmother, who is traditionally required to lift the hand of a new chief, and other key traditional leaders in Osenase, the Okyenhene is bent on installing a non-royal Asafo Agyei as the next Chief of Osenase.

The development is said to have triggered Odauman with several youth planning to invade the Osenase community to forcefully prevent the installation by the Okyenhene.

“We cannot just sit quiet and watch the Okyenhene and his people violate and undermine our tradition like that. Since time immemorial, Osenase has always been under Odau and nothing is going to change that. We will fight to protect our tradition,” a youth leader Kyei Boateng told Etwereso Tv on Sunday.