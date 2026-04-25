Dumsor hits parts of Ashanti and Central Region after fire at GRIDCo Akosombo substation- See affected areas

Dumsor hits parts of Ashanti and Central Region after fire at GRIDCo Akosombo substation- See affected areas

Dumsor hits parts of Ashanti and Central Region after fire at GRIDCo Akosombo substation- See affected areas

A fire outbreak at the GRIDCo Akosombo substation has caused a major power outage across parts of the Ashanti and Central Region in Ghana. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says engineers are working to restore electricity while investigations begin into the cause of the incident.

A fire at the GRIDCo Ghana Akosombo substation has caused a major power outage across parts of the Ashanti and Central Region.

The Electricity Company of Ghana says several communities are experiencing intermittent or total power cuts.

Engineers are working to restore electricity while investigations are expected to determine the cause of the fire.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a major power outage affecting several communities in the Ashanti and Central Region following a fire outbreak at a GRIDCo substation in Akosombo.

According to ECG, the incident occurred on Saturday, 25th April 2026, and has significantly reduced power supply to parts of the region.

The fire disrupted operations at the transmission facility, leading to intermittent or total power cuts in multiple areas.

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Affected communities include

Abakomade

Parts of Abuakwa

Tanoso

Mim

Edwenase

Ntensere

Mfensi

Tabre

Manhyia

Koforidua

Atonsu

Santasi

Kwadaso Estate

Breman

Ahenema Kokoben

Kotwi

Sabin Akrofrom

Asempanaye

Ejisu

Bekwai

Konongo, and several surrounding towns.

In the Central Region, affected areas include West End, Regional Police Station, Pedu Junction, Pedu, Abura, Akotokyere, Esuekyir, Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), Kakumdo, Jubilee School, Aquarium, Bakano, Ola Training School, Ola, Siwudo Compound, Adisadel Estate, Eye Clinic, Industrial Area, University of Cape Coast (CNC-UCC area), Ashanti Road, Brofoyedur, Patrol Roundabout, Moree, Akon, Ntsin, Melcom, and surrounding communities.

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Electricity Company of Ghana assured residents that engineers are working alongside technical teams to restore supply as quickly as possible once the issue at the substation is fully resolved.

The company also extended apologies to affected customers for the inconvenience caused, emphasizing that restoration efforts are ongoing.

GRIDCo Ghana, which operates the national transmission network, is expected to carry out investigations into the cause of the fire while repair works continue to stabilize power supply to affected areas.

Authorities say updates will be provided as restoration progresses.

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