Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces the approval of a new electronic visa (e-Visa) policy designed to simplify travel procedures for visitors

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces the approval of a new electronic visa (e-Visa) policy designed to simplify travel procedures for visitors

Cabinet approves new e-Visa policy to ease travel to Ghana — Ablakwa announces

Ghana’s Cabinet has approved a new e-Visa policy to simplify travel for tourists and business visitors. The digital system, announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, aims to modernise immigration services, boost tourism, and support the government’s goal of making Ghana more accessible and investment-friendly.

Ghana Cabinet has approved a new e-Visa policy to make travel applications faster and easier for visitors.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the system will boost tourism and attract investors.

The move supports President John Dramani Mahama’s agenda to modernize services and keep Ghana open for business

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Ghana’s Cabinet has approved a new electronic visa (e-Visa) policy designed to simplify travel procedures for visitors entering the country for business and tourism, according to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The Minister indicated that the e-Visa regime will cover travelers visiting Ghana for both commercial and leisure purposes, making the application process faster and more convenient through digital platforms.

The move is part of government efforts to modernise Ghana’s immigration system and enhance the country’s appeal as a destination for investors and tourists.

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Highlighting the broader vision behind the policy, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted that Ghana seeks to position itself as a welcoming destination at a time when some travelers around the world face hostility elsewhere.

He emphasised that Ghana remains open to visitors who wish to invest and enjoy the country’s natural attractions and cultural heritage.

The policy also aligns with the vision outlined by President John Dramani Mahama during his inauguration, where he declared that Ghana is “open for business again.”

Government officials believe the introduction of smart digital policies such as the e-Visa system will strengthen Ghana’s reputation as one of Africa’s most peaceful, stable, and visitor-friendly nations.

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Authorities say the digital visa framework will operate within a robust security vetting structure to ensure safety while improving efficiency.