Ghana approves additional visa waiver agreements for Maldives, Zambia and Antigua and Barbuda
Ghana approves new visa waiver deals with Maldives, Zambia, and Antigua and Barbuda.
Citizens can enjoy up to 30-day visa-free visits under the agreements.
Move forms part of wider 2025–2026 push to expand Ghana’s visa-free travel network.
The Government of Ghana has announced more good news for Ghanaian travellers, especially tourists, after Cabinet approved additional visa waiver agreements for Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives and Zambia.
The development was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a social media post on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
In his post, he wrote, “Cabinet yesterday approved additional Visa Waiver Agreements for Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives and Zambia.”
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The minister disclosed that the agreements cover holders of all categories of passports, from ordinary to service and diplomatic.
He added that Ghanaians and citizens of the three countries can embark on a maximum of 30-day visits per trip without requiring visas.
Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to ratify the Cabinet approvals shortly.
Mr Ablakwa further assured that: “We shall keep negotiating more Visa Waiver Agreements as we add greater value to the Ghanaian passport, and at the same time enhance security protocols around acquiring Ghanaian passports.”
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The development forms part of the government’s commitment to expanding global mobility and strengthening diplomatic ties.
Between 2025 and 2026, Ghana expanded its visa waiver policy by signing multiple bilateral agreements in 2025 with countries including Morocco, Algeria, Mozambique, Colombia, Dominica and Angola, before shifting in 2026 towards a broader continental approach with the introduction of free visa travel for all African nationals and ongoing negotiations with additional countries.
Cabinet yesterday approved additional Visa Waiver Agreements for Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives and Zambia.— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) April 22, 2026
The agreements cover holders of all categories of passports from ordinary, service to diplomatic.
Ghanaians and citizens of the three countries can embark on a…
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