Advertisement

Ghana approves additional visa waiver agreements for Maldives, Zambia and Antigua and Barbuda

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:46 - 22 April 2026
Maldives is a popular tropical island that attracts travellers around the world. Photo by icemanphotos on stock.adobe.com
Ghana approves additional visa waiver agreements with Maldives, Zambia and Antigua and Barbuda, expanding travel access for Ghanaians as part of a wider 2025–2026 visa liberalisation drive.
Advertisement

  • Ghana approves new visa waiver deals with Maldives, Zambia, and Antigua and Barbuda.

  • Citizens can enjoy up to 30-day visa-free visits under the agreements.

  • Move forms part of wider 2025–2026 push to expand Ghana’s visa-free travel network.

Advertisement

The Government of Ghana has announced more good news for Ghanaian travellers, especially tourists, after Cabinet approved additional visa waiver agreements for Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives and Zambia.

The development was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a social media post on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

In his post, he wrote, “Cabinet yesterday approved additional Visa Waiver Agreements for Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives and Zambia.”

ALSO READ: 2026/27 academic year: Scholarship Authority opens applications for local tertiary scholarships – How to apply, key tips

Advertisement

The minister disclosed that the agreements cover holders of all categories of passports, from ordinary to service and diplomatic.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa speaks during a visit by Her Excellency Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

He added that Ghanaians and citizens of the three countries can embark on a maximum of 30-day visits per trip without requiring visas.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to ratify the Cabinet approvals shortly.

Mr Ablakwa further assured that: “We shall keep negotiating more Visa Waiver Agreements as we add greater value to the Ghanaian passport, and at the same time enhance security protocols around acquiring Ghanaian passports.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: South African activist confronts Ghanaian migrant, tells him to return to his country (watch)

President Mahama (in smock) being welcomed by President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia during 3-day visit in February 2025

The development forms part of the government’s commitment to expanding global mobility and strengthening diplomatic ties.

Between 2025 and 2026, Ghana expanded its visa waiver policy by signing multiple bilateral agreements in 2025 with countries including Morocco, Algeria, Mozambique, Colombia, Dominica and Angola, before shifting in 2026 towards a broader continental approach with the introduction of free visa travel for all African nationals and ongoing negotiations with additional countries.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ablakwa confirms no Ghanaian has been killed amid xenophobic attacks in South Africa
News
22.04.2026
Ablakwa confirms no Ghanaian has been killed amid xenophobic attacks in South Africa
Africa’s 5 fastest-growing economies ranked by IMF’s April 2026 regional economic outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa
News
22.04.2026
Africa’s 5 fastest-growing economies ranked by IMF’s April 2026 regional economic outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa
Odauman is united behind you – Osenasehemaa backs Etweresohene, denounces Aduana No.1 ‘troublemakers’
News
22.04.2026
Odauman is united behind you – Osenasehemaa backs Etweresohene, denounces Aduana No.1 ‘troublemakers’
Lekzy DeComic, OB Amponsah and 5 others leading Ghana’s comedy industry
Entertainment
22.04.2026
Lekzy DeComic, OB Amponsah and 5 others leading Ghana’s comedy industry
Agradaa donates GH¢100 each to 101 inmates of Nsawam female prison (video)
Entertainment
22.04.2026
Agradaa donates GH¢100 each to 101 inmates of Nsawam female prison (video)
Top 10 Countries with the Highest IQ in the World: 2026 Rankings
News
22.04.2026
Top 10 Countries with the Highest IQ in the World: 2026 Rankings