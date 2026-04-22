2026/27 academic year: Scholarship Authority opens applications for local tertiary scholarships – How to apply, key tips
Applications open for 2026/2027 local tertiary scholarships from April 20 to May 20.
Eligible Ghanaian students must apply online and complete tests and interviews.
Scholarships cover tuition and fees, with no application charges required.
The Ghana Scholarships Authority has announced the official opening of applications for the Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year.
In a statement dated 20 April 2026, the Authority noted that qualified Ghanaian students who have gained admission into recognised local tertiary institutions should apply for this opportunity, which is aimed at supporting needy but brilliant students to pursue higher education within the country.
The application period commences on Monday, 20 April 2026 to Wednesday, 20 May 2026.
Mode of Application:
All applications must be completed online via the official Scholarship Portal: www.apply.scholarships.gov.gh
Complete the application form
Upload all necessary supporting documents
The Ghana Scholarships Authority urged that applicants are strongly encouraged to submit their applications within this period, as late submissions will not be considered.
Local Tertiary Scholarship – Application Process, Key Tips
Eligibility
Before applying, you must confirm you meet the following criteria:
Be a Ghanaian citizen with a valid Ghana Card or national ID
Have gained admission and enrolled into an accredited tertiary institution
Demonstrate academic merit (proof of academic records or admission letter)
Demonstrate financial need (via district-level vetting or documentation)
Not be currently benefiting from any other government scholarship
Regarding year of study:
Public university and college applicants must be at least Level 200
Private university applicants can apply from Level 100
Step-by-Step Application Process
Step 1 – Create an Account Online
Click on “Local Tertiary Scholarship”
Select “Apply Now”
Register with a valid email address and phone number
Verify your account via email or SMS
Step 2 – Fill Out the Application Form
Log in to your account
Select “Local Tertiary” as your scholarship type
Provide accurate personal, academic, and financial details
Choose your district of residence for vetting
Step 3 – Upload Required Documents
Ensure you upload clear scanned copies of:
Admission letter
Academic transcripts or certificates (e.g. WASSCE)
Ghana Card or national ID
Passport-sized photograph
Proof of financial need (e.g. Social Welfare report, NHIS card, utility bills)
Any other required documents
Step 4 – Complete an Online Aptitude Test
Applicants will take an online aptitude test
The test is mandatory and forms part of the selection process
Monitor your email and SMS for updates
Step 5 – Attend a District-Level Interview
Applications are reviewed by the District Scholarship Review Committee (DSRC)
Shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview
Attend at your District Assembly with original documents
Assessment is based on merit, need, and local criteria
Step 6 – Await Notification
Successful applicants will be notified via SMS, email, or the portal
Awards are based on merit, need, and district quotas
Step 7 – Disbursement
Funds are released in batches at the start of the academic year
Covers tuition and approved fees
May include accommodation or learning support
Beneficiaries must maintain good academic standing
What the Scholarship Covers
Tuition or academic user fees (full or partial)
Academic facility user fees
Examination fees
Library and ICT levies
Residential or accommodation support (in some cases)
Important Fraud Warning
The application process is completely free
No payment is required at any stage
No third party is authorised to charge fees for assistance
Contact the Secretariat
Website: scholarships.gov.gh
Application Portal: apply.scholarships.gov.gh
Phone: 0302 907051 / 0302 907058
Email: info@scholarships.gov.gh
Location: North Ridge, GES Council Building (behind Accra High School), Accra
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