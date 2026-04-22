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2026/27 academic year: Scholarship Authority opens applications for local tertiary scholarships – How to apply, key tips

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:21 - 22 April 2026
University of Ghana students used for illustration purposes. Image credit: www.ug.edu.gh/student-life
Ghana Scholarships Authority opens applications for the 2026/2027 local tertiary scholarships. Check eligibility, deadlines, application steps, and key tips to apply successfully.
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  • Applications open for 2026/2027 local tertiary scholarships from April 20 to May 20.

  • Eligible Ghanaian students must apply online and complete tests and interviews.

  • Scholarships cover tuition and fees, with no application charges required.

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The Ghana Scholarships Authority has announced the official opening of applications for the Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year.

In a statement dated 20 April 2026, the Authority noted that qualified Ghanaian students who have gained admission into recognised local tertiary institutions should apply for this opportunity, which is aimed at supporting needy but brilliant students to pursue higher education within the country.

The application period commences on Monday, 20 April 2026 to Wednesday, 20 May 2026.

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Mode of Application:

Logo of the Ghana Scholarships Authority

  • All applications must be completed online via the official Scholarship Portal: www.apply.scholarships.gov.gh

  • Complete the application form

  • Upload all necessary supporting documents

The Ghana Scholarships Authority urged that applicants are strongly encouraged to submit their applications within this period, as late submissions will not be considered.

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Local Tertiary Scholarship – Application Process, Key Tips

Eligibility

Before applying, you must confirm you meet the following criteria:

  • Be a Ghanaian citizen with a valid Ghana Card or national ID

  • Have gained admission and enrolled into an accredited tertiary institution

  • Demonstrate academic merit (proof of academic records or admission letter)

  • Demonstrate financial need (via district-level vetting or documentation)

  • Not be currently benefiting from any other government scholarship

Regarding year of study:

  • Public university and college applicants must be at least Level 200

  • Private university applicants can apply from Level 100

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Step-by-Step Application Process

A screenshot from the Ghana Scholarships Authority login page

Step 1 – Create an Account Online

  • Visit www.apply.scholarships.gov.gh

  • Click on “Local Tertiary Scholarship”

  • Select “Apply Now”

  • Register with a valid email address and phone number

  • Verify your account via email or SMS

Step 2 – Fill Out the Application Form

  • Log in to your account

  • Select “Local Tertiary” as your scholarship type

  • Provide accurate personal, academic, and financial details

  • Choose your district of residence for vetting

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Step 3 – Upload Required Documents

A screenshot from the Ghana Scholarships Authority application page

Ensure you upload clear scanned copies of:

  • Admission letter

  • Academic transcripts or certificates (e.g. WASSCE)

  • Ghana Card or national ID

  • Passport-sized photograph

  • Proof of financial need (e.g. Social Welfare report, NHIS card, utility bills)

  • Any other required documents

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Step 4 – Complete an Online Aptitude Test

  • Applicants will take an online aptitude test

  • The test is mandatory and forms part of the selection process

  • Monitor your email and SMS for updates

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Step 5 – Attend a District-Level Interview

  • Applications are reviewed by the District Scholarship Review Committee (DSRC)

  • Shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview

  • Attend at your District Assembly with original documents

  • Assessment is based on merit, need, and local criteria

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Step 6 – Await Notification

  • Successful applicants will be notified via SMS, email, or the portal

  • Awards are based on merit, need, and district quotas

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Step 7 – Disbursement

  • Funds are released in batches at the start of the academic year

  • Covers tuition and approved fees

  • May include accommodation or learning support

  • Beneficiaries must maintain good academic standing

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What the Scholarship Covers

A screenshot from the Ghana Scholarships Authority on Local Tertiary Scholarship application Process

  • Tuition or academic user fees (full or partial)

  • Academic facility user fees

  • Examination fees

  • Library and ICT levies

  • Residential or accommodation support (in some cases)

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Important Fraud Warning

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  • The application process is completely free

  • No payment is required at any stage

  • No third party is authorised to charge fees for assistance

Contact the Secretariat

  • Website: scholarships.gov.gh

  • Application Portal: apply.scholarships.gov.gh

  • Phone: 0302 907051 / 0302 907058

  • Email: info@scholarships.gov.gh

  • Location: North Ridge, GES Council Building (behind Accra High School), Accra

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