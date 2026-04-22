University of Ghana students used for illustration purposes. Image credit: www.ug.edu.gh/student-life

University of Ghana students used for illustration purposes. Image credit: www.ug.edu.gh/student-life

2026/27 academic year: Scholarship Authority opens applications for local tertiary scholarships – How to apply, key tips

Ghana Scholarships Authority opens applications for the 2026/2027 local tertiary scholarships. Check eligibility, deadlines, application steps, and key tips to apply successfully.

Applications open for 2026/2027 local tertiary scholarships from April 20 to May 20.

Eligible Ghanaian students must apply online and complete tests and interviews.

Scholarships cover tuition and fees, with no application charges required.

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The Ghana Scholarships Authority has announced the official opening of applications for the Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year.

In a statement dated 20 April 2026, the Authority noted that qualified Ghanaian students who have gained admission into recognised local tertiary institutions should apply for this opportunity, which is aimed at supporting needy but brilliant students to pursue higher education within the country.

The application period commences on Monday, 20 April 2026 to Wednesday, 20 May 2026.

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Mode of Application:

Logo of the Ghana Scholarships Authority

All applications must be completed online via the official Scholarship Portal: www.apply.scholarships.gov.gh

Complete the application form

Upload all necessary supporting documents

The Ghana Scholarships Authority urged that applicants are strongly encouraged to submit their applications within this period, as late submissions will not be considered.

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Local Tertiary Scholarship – Application Process, Key Tips

Eligibility

Before applying, you must confirm you meet the following criteria: Be a Ghanaian citizen with a valid Ghana Card or national ID

Have gained admission and enrolled into an accredited tertiary institution

Demonstrate academic merit (proof of academic records or admission letter)

Demonstrate financial need (via district-level vetting or documentation)

Not be currently benefiting from any other government scholarship

Regarding year of study: Public university and college applicants must be at least Level 200

Private university applicants can apply from Level 100

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Step-by-Step Application Process

A screenshot from the Ghana Scholarships Authority login page

Step 1 – Create an Account Online

Visit www.apply.scholarships.gov.gh

Click on “Local Tertiary Scholarship”

Select “Apply Now”

Register with a valid email address and phone number

Verify your account via email or SMS

Step 2 – Fill Out the Application Form

Log in to your account

Select “Local Tertiary” as your scholarship type

Provide accurate personal, academic, and financial details

Choose your district of residence for vetting

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Step 3 – Upload Required Documents

A screenshot from the Ghana Scholarships Authority application page

Ensure you upload clear scanned copies of: Admission letter

Academic transcripts or certificates (e.g. WASSCE)

Ghana Card or national ID

Passport-sized photograph

Proof of financial need (e.g. Social Welfare report, NHIS card, utility bills)

Any other required documents

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Step 4 – Complete an Online Aptitude Test

Applicants will take an online aptitude test

The test is mandatory and forms part of the selection process

Monitor your email and SMS for updates

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Step 5 – Attend a District-Level Interview

Applications are reviewed by the District Scholarship Review Committee (DSRC)

Shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview

Attend at your District Assembly with original documents

Assessment is based on merit, need, and local criteria

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Step 6 – Await Notification

Successful applicants will be notified via SMS, email, or the portal

Awards are based on merit, need, and district quotas

Step 7 – Disbursement

Funds are released in batches at the start of the academic year

Covers tuition and approved fees

May include accommodation or learning support

Beneficiaries must maintain good academic standing

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What the Scholarship Covers

A screenshot from the Ghana Scholarships Authority on Local Tertiary Scholarship application Process

Tuition or academic user fees (full or partial)

Academic facility user fees

Examination fees

Library and ICT levies

Residential or accommodation support (in some cases)

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Important Fraud Warning

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The application process is completely free

No payment is required at any stage

No third party is authorised to charge fees for assistance

Contact the Secretariat