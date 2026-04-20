Top 10 largest oil-producing countries in Africa: 2026 rankings

The 650,000bpd Dangote refinery project in Nigeria is Africa’s biggest refinery project to date (Credit: MAN)

The 650,000bpd Dangote refinery project in Nigeria is Africa’s biggest refinery project to date (Credit: MAN)

A concise analysis of the top 10 largest oil-producing countries in Africa in 2026, covering production rankings, key producers, and trends shaping the continent’s oil industry.

Africa’s oil production is led by Nigeria and Angola, both producing over 1 million barrels per day.

Algeria and Libya remain key North African producers despite output and stability challenges.

The rankings show West Africa as the dominant hub for crude oil production on the continent.

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Oil remains one of the most important resources shaping the global economy, geopolitics, and energy security. It drives transport systems, supports industrial production, and continues to influence foreign policy decisions across major economies.

Latest data from Global Firepower provides a ranking of global oil producers based on output measured in barrels per day (bbl/day), offering insight into how production is distributed worldwide.

According to the 2026 dataset, global oil production remains concentrated among a small group of leading producers. The United States remains the largest producer, with output above 13 million barrels per day, supported by shale efficiency gains.

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Piper Platform, Occidental Consortium, a production platform in the North Sea showing double flare, drilling tower and John Brown spurting cooling water from gas turbines into sea.

Russia follows with around 9.2 million barrels per day, though sanctions and infrastructure constraints continue to affect performance. Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s leading producer, maintains output close to 9 million barrels per day under coordinated production agreements.

Global Firepower notes that oil production is not only an economic measure but also a strategic asset tied to national security. It supports military logistics, aviation, and industrial capacity, making it central to state power.

The International Energy Agency projects global supply to reach about 108.7 million barrels per day in 2026, with growth increasingly driven by non-OPEC producers such as Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Argentina.

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OPEC+’s share of global output has also declined over time as new producers expand their presence. Brent crude is forecast to average about $58 per barrel in 2026, reflecting rising supply and slower demand growth.

In Africa, oil production remains both a key economic driver and a structural challenge. The continent accounts for roughly 8% of global supply, with total output estimated between 6.5 million and 7 million barrels per day.

Ghana and other African countries set to benefit as Dangote Refinery boosts gasoline and urea exports. Image via guardian.ng

West Africa leads production, driven mainly by Nigeria and Angola. Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude producer, has recovered to about 1.51 million barrels per day after years of disruption caused by theft, vandalism, and under-investment.

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Angola continues to produce above 1 million barrels per day, supported by major offshore projects. In North Africa, Algeria and Libya remain significant producers, although Libya’s output is affected by political instability.

Reforms are also reshaping the sector. Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act has improved regulatory clarity, while Senegal and Mauritania achieved new production milestones in 2025 through offshore gas projects. Emerging basins such as Namibia’s Orange Basin are also attracting exploration interest.

Despite this progress, challenges persist, including weak infrastructure, governance issues, limited refining capacity, and global pressure from the energy transition. These factors continue to influence Africa’s production outlook.

The table below highlights the top oil-producing countries in Africa for 2026.

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10 largest oil-producing countries in Africa