Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings

Discover the top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices in 2026, as global oil disruptions, the Iran conflict, and import pressures drive fuel costs across the continent.

Fuel prices remain one of the most closely monitored economic indicators, shaping inflation, transport costs, household spending, and business operations across the world. According to data from GlobalPetrolPrices, the average global price of gasoline (Octane-95) stood at $1.48 per litre as of 6 April 2026.

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Beneath this global average, however, lies a wide disparity in pricing across countries, driven by differences in taxation, subsidies, and access to domestic energy resources.

In general, wealthier economies tend to record higher pump prices due to taxation that supports public spending and environmental policies. Conversely, lower-income and oil-producing countries often maintain relatively cheaper fuel through subsidies or domestic supply.

Fuel

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Even so, exceptions remain, with countries like the United States combining strong economic performance with comparatively moderate fuel prices due to domestic production and lower tax burdens.

Across Africa, the contrast is even more pronounced. Many countries rely heavily on imported refined petroleum products, leaving them vulnerable to currency depreciation, global price shocks, and supply chain disruptions. Others operate regulated pricing systems that smooth out fluctuations, while some adjust prices frequently, exposing consumers more directly to global market movements.

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Recent geopolitical tensions have intensified these pressures. The ongoing Iran conflict 2026 has disrupted global oil supply chains, particularly through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for a significant share of the world’s oil. The resulting supply constraints have pushed crude prices sharply higher, increasing fuel costs worldwide.

A satellite view shows the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supply, connecting the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman [Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2025]

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For African economies, many of which are net fuel importers, the impact has been immediate. Rising import bills, higher transport costs, and mounting pressure on foreign exchange reserves have forced governments to either absorb the shock through subsidies or pass the burden on to consumers. In several countries, this has translated into noticeable increases in petrol prices.

Against this backdrop, the ranking below highlights the ten (10) African countries with the highest petrol prices in 2026, based on the latest available data. The list reflects not only domestic pricing policies but also the broader global forces shaping energy markets today.

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices