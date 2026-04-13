Advertisement

Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:57 - 13 April 2026
Fuel Price
Discover the top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices in 2026, as global oil disruptions, the Iran conflict, and import pressures drive fuel costs across the continent.
Advertisement

Fuel prices remain one of the most closely monitored economic indicators, shaping inflation, transport costs, household spending, and business operations across the world. According to data from GlobalPetrolPrices, the average global price of gasoline (Octane-95) stood at $1.48 per litre as of 6 April 2026.

Advertisement

Beneath this global average, however, lies a wide disparity in pricing across countries, driven by differences in taxation, subsidies, and access to domestic energy resources.

In general, wealthier economies tend to record higher pump prices due to taxation that supports public spending and environmental policies. Conversely, lower-income and oil-producing countries often maintain relatively cheaper fuel through subsidies or domestic supply.

ALSO READ: GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips

Fuel
Advertisement

Even so, exceptions remain, with countries like the United States combining strong economic performance with comparatively moderate fuel prices due to domestic production and lower tax burdens.

Across Africa, the contrast is even more pronounced. Many countries rely heavily on imported refined petroleum products, leaving them vulnerable to currency depreciation, global price shocks, and supply chain disruptions. Others operate regulated pricing systems that smooth out fluctuations, while some adjust prices frequently, exposing consumers more directly to global market movements.

ALSO READ: AMA to commence special night operation to arrest food vendors without medical screening

Recent geopolitical tensions have intensified these pressures. The ongoing Iran conflict 2026 has disrupted global oil supply chains, particularly through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for a significant share of the world’s oil. The resulting supply constraints have pushed crude prices sharply higher, increasing fuel costs worldwide.

A satellite view shows the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supply, connecting the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman [Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2025]
Advertisement

For African economies, many of which are net fuel importers, the impact has been immediate. Rising import bills, higher transport costs, and mounting pressure on foreign exchange reserves have forced governments to either absorb the shock through subsidies or pass the burden on to consumers. In several countries, this has translated into noticeable increases in petrol prices.

ALSO READ: Pres. Mahama nominates Pamela Graham as new Auditor-General, replaces Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu

Against this backdrop, the ranking below highlights the ten (10) African countries with the highest petrol prices in 2026, based on the latest available data. The list reflects not only domestic pricing policies but also the broader global forces shaping energy markets today.

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices

Rank

Country

Petrol Price (USD/litre)

1

Tanzania

1.479

2

Cameroon

1.495

3

Burkina Faso

1.539

4

Mali

1.577

5

Rwanda

1.618

6

Senegal

1.642

7

Morocco

1.779

8

Sierra Leone

1.849

9

Central African Republic

2.230

10

Zimbabwe

3.847

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
News
13.04.2026
Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
News
13.04.2026
78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings
News
13.04.2026
Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings
If not for Lapaz Toyota, I’d have quit music long ago — Guru NKZ
Entertainment
13.04.2026
If not for Lapaz Toyota, I’d have quit music long ago — Guru NKZ
How to make a simple orange juice
Lifestyle
13.04.2026
5 drinks with more vitamin D than orange juice for stronger bones and better health
GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips
News
13.04.2026
GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips