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Why your skin keeps peeling or cracking - common causes and simple remedies

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:18 - 29 May 2026
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Skin peeling around the nail
Skin peeling around the nail
Dry or peeling skin may be linked to dehydration, allergies or skin conditions. Learn the common causes, warning signs and simple remedies experts recommend for healthier skin.
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  • Dry, peeling or cracking skin can be caused by dehydration, harsh weather, allergies or underlying skin conditions.

  • Dermatologists say excessive sun exposure, hot showers and strong skincare products can damage the skin barrier.

  • Experts recommend regular moisturising, drinking enough water and seeking medical care for severe or persistent symptoms.

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Many people experience dry, peeling or cracking skin at some point, especially during hot weather, cold seasons or periods of stress. While mild skin peeling may seem harmless, it can sometimes signal dehydration, allergies, infections or underlying skin conditions.

According to dermatologists, one of the most common causes of peeling skin is dryness. Excessive exposure to sunlight, harsh soaps, hot water and weather changes can strip the skin of its natural oils, leaving it rough and flaky.

READ ALSO: 5 ways to slow down your internet data consumption

Keeping hands in water or constant washing can also cause the skin justice underneath your nails to flake or peel off. 

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Skin peeling around the nail
Skin peeling around the nail

Dehydration is also one of the major factors. When the body lacks enough water, the skin loses moisture and elasticity, leading to dryness and cracking, especially around the hands, feet and lips.

Flaky Skin
Flaky Skin

READ ALSO: 7 everyday foods that can secretly raise your blood pressure

In some cases, peeling skin may be caused by allergic reactions to skincare products, detergents or cosmetics. Conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and fungal infections can also trigger irritation, itching and skin damage.

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Eczema and dry skin
Eczema and dry skin

Health professionals advise people to moisturise regularly using gentle creams or lotions, avoid very hot showers and drink enough water daily. Using mild soaps can also help protect the skin barrier.

People are also encouraged to avoid scratching affected areas, as this can worsen irritation and increase the risk of infection.

READ ALSO: 10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

Severe peeling will open up the wound, cause more bleeding, swelling which could be open to infection.  While this may seem like a little problem, long-lasting symptoms should not be ignored and may require medical attention.

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Maintaining a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables and vitamins can also improve skin health naturally over time.

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