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Pulse All-Star Games 2026: Why ‘More Good Days Together’ matters for mental health

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:13 - 29 May 2026
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As the Pulse All-Star Games 2026 takes place today, this year’s theme, “More Good Days Together,” highlights the importance of mental health, community, emotional wellbeing, and finding balance in everyday life.
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In a world where everyone seems to be constantly “on,” taking care of mental health has become just as important as showing up for work, school, content creation, or everyday responsibilities. Yet for many people, especially young people, creators, influencers, and professionals navigating pressure daily — emotional wellbeing is often overlooked.

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Today, at the Pulse All-Star Games event at Wembley Plus, East Legon, Iinfluencers take centre stage, the conversation extends beyond sports, entertainment, and social media moments. This year’s theme, “More Good Days Together,” carries a message that feels both timely and necessary: healing, joy, and emotional wellness thrive in community.

We live in a generation where hustle culture is glorified, pressure feels constant, and burnout often hides behind curated smiles and perfectly edited content.

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For creators and influencers especially, the pressure to remain relevant, productive, and constantly visible can be mentally exhausting.

But mental health is not only about moments of crisis. It is about balance. It is about finding joy in everyday experiences, building meaningful relationships, managing stress, and creating moments that make life feel lighter.

That is what makes the Pulse All-Star Games more than just another event.The theme “More Good Days Together” is a reminder that wellness is not something we always achieve alone.

READ ALSO: 6 things men secretly admire about women (Even if they don’t always say it out loud)

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Sometimes, feeling better begins with simply being around people who uplift us — sharing laughs, participating in activities, moving our bodies, and taking a break from everyday pressures.

Sports and physical activity have long been connected to improved mental wellbeing. Whether it is playing a game, supporting friends from the sidelines, or enjoying moments of genuine connection, these experiences help reduce stress, boost mood, and strengthen a sense of belonging.

And perhaps that is the deeper message behind today’s event. In a society where many quietly battle anxiety, stress, loneliness, and emotional exhaustion, creating spaces for togetherness matters.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons your relationship still fails despite strong love (and it's not about money)

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Mental health conversations should not only happen when things go wrong. They should become part of how we live — in our friendships, workplaces, homes, and communities.

The Pulse All-Star Games happening today is not just about competition or trophies. It is also about creating room for joy, connection, rest, and shared experiences — the kinds of moments that contribute to “more good days.

Because behind every smile online or achievement celebrated publicly, many people are fighting invisible battles.As awareness around mental health continues to grow, one message remains clear: prioritising emotional wellbeing is not optional — it is essential.

Whether it means resting, talking to someone you trust, seeking help, exercising, or simply checking in on loved ones, every effort counts. After all, maybe the biggest win is not crossing the finish line. Maybe it is knowing that even on difficult days, we are stronger when we go through life together.

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