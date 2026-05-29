Antoine Semenyo’s mother shares why she convinced him to choose Ghana over England
Antoine Semenyo’s mother, Dela Dzebu, says she convinced the forward to represent Ghana instead of England because of the pride, roots, and legacy attached to playing for the Black Stars.
She admitted the decision was difficult for diaspora families but urged parents to encourage their children to stay connected to their Ghanaian identity.
Her comments come amid growing debate over dual-nationality players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Her comments come at a time when debate around dual-nationality players has intensified ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with several African countries competing with European nations for the allegiance of foreign-born talents.
Speaking at an event, Dela Dzebu described the decision-making process as difficult but deeply rewarding, especially for families raising children abroad with dual national identities.
“I don't even have words because it's been a very, very long journey, but it's been amazing as well. I'm here today to tell you parents: it's possible if Antoine did it,” she said.
Dzebu admitted that helping young footballers navigate nationality choices is far from straightforward.
“Trust me, it’s hard. If anybody says it’s been easy, it’s not easy. But it’s possible. It is very possible,” she added.
She recalled a conversation with Semenyo when he asked why she wanted him to represent Ghana instead of England.
“I said you have to play for Ghana. He asked why. Then I didn’t have any words. I was like, ‘Oh God, in Ghana nothing works.’ He said, ‘If nothing works, why do I have to play for Ghana?’”
According to her, the answer ultimately came down to identity, pride, and belonging.
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“You would feel proud to be part of the Ghanaian journey. Football in the UK, for me, is about the boots. Football in Ghana is about blood, it’s about pride, it’s about legacy, it’s about your roots,” she explained.
Dzebu also described the pride she felt watching her son wear the Black Stars jersey for the first time, adding that many children born abroad often struggle to balance different cultures and identities, making parental guidance important in helping them stay connected to their heritage.
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