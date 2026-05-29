Advertisement

Antoine Semenyo’s mother shares why she convinced him to choose Ghana over England

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:28 - 29 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Antoine Semenyo and his mother, Dela Efua Dzebu. Image via www.ghanafa.org
The mother of Antoine Semenyo, Dela Efua Dzebu has opened up about the decision that led the Manchester City forward to choose Ghana over England at international level, urging diaspora parents to encourage their children to embrace their Ghanaian roots.
Advertisement

  • Antoine Semenyo’s mother, Dela Dzebu, says she convinced the forward to represent Ghana instead of England because of the pride, roots, and legacy attached to playing for the Black Stars.

  • She admitted the decision was difficult for diaspora families but urged parents to encourage their children to stay connected to their Ghanaian identity.

  • Her comments come amid growing debate over dual-nationality players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Her comments come at a time when debate around dual-nationality players has intensified ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with several African countries competing with European nations for the allegiance of foreign-born talents.

Speaking at an event, Dela Dzebu described the decision-making process as difficult but deeply rewarding, especially for families raising children abroad with dual national identities.

ALSO READ: 10 oldest players to ever feature at the FIFA World Cup

“I don't even have words because it's been a very, very long journey, but it's been amazing as well. I'm here today to tell you parents: it's possible if Antoine did it,” she said.

Advertisement
Antoine Semenyo celebrating after scoring the only and decicive goal in the FA Cup final
Antoine Semenyo celebrating after scoring the only and decicive goal in the FA Cup final

Dzebu admitted that helping young footballers navigate nationality choices is far from straightforward.

“Trust me, it’s hard. If anybody says it’s been easy, it’s not easy. But it’s possible. It is very possible,” she added.

ALSO READ: Benjamin Asare reflects on goalkeeping battle in Black Stars, errors and World Cup dream

She recalled a conversation with Semenyo when he asked why she wanted him to represent Ghana instead of England.

Advertisement

“I said you have to play for Ghana. He asked why. Then I didn’t have any words. I was like, ‘Oh God, in Ghana nothing works.’ He said, ‘If nothing works, why do I have to play for Ghana?’”

The mother of Antoine Semenyo, Dela Efua Dzebu via ghanafa.org
The mother of Antoine Semenyo, Dela Efua Dzebu via ghanafa.org

According to her, the answer ultimately came down to identity, pride, and belonging.

ALSO READ: Brazil suffer World Cup setback as Neymar misses training and faces growing fitness doubts

“You would feel proud to be part of the Ghanaian journey. Football in the UK, for me, is about the boots. Football in Ghana is about blood, it’s about pride, it’s about legacy, it’s about your roots,” she explained.

Advertisement

Dzebu also described the pride she felt watching her son wear the Black Stars jersey for the first time, adding that many children born abroad often struggle to balance different cultures and identities, making parental guidance important in helping them stay connected to their heritage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Antoine Semenyo’s mother shares why she convinced him to choose Ghana over England
Sports
29.05.2026
Antoine Semenyo’s mother shares why she convinced him to choose Ghana over England
Roger Milla | Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images
Sports
29.05.2026
10 oldest players to ever feature at the FIFA World Cup
Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako known Popularly as Chairman Wontumi
News
29.05.2026
Court admits video evidence in Wontumi trial as defence questions prosecution’s case
Ghanaian lawmaker launches petition against renewal of South African-owned Gold Fields Tarkwa lease
News
29.05.2026
Ghanaian lawmaker launches petition against renewal of South African-owned Gold Fields Tarkwa lease
7 Richest presidents in Africa 2026
Entertainment
29.05.2026
7 Richest presidents in Africa 2026
A Ghana police officer from Madina in Accra has won the praise of Ghanaians online, after he was photographed directing traffic in the heavy rain.
News
29.05.2026
GMet releases weather update for today, May 29; rains expected in parts of Ghana – See affected areas