Antoine Semenyo’s mother shares why she convinced him to choose Ghana over England

The mother of Antoine Semenyo, Dela Efua Dzebu has opened up about the decision that led the Manchester City forward to choose Ghana over England at international level, urging diaspora parents to encourage their children to embrace their Ghanaian roots.

Antoine Semenyo’s mother, Dela Dzebu, says she convinced the forward to represent Ghana instead of England because of the pride, roots, and legacy attached to playing for the Black Stars.

She admitted the decision was difficult for diaspora families but urged parents to encourage their children to stay connected to their Ghanaian identity.

Her comments come amid growing debate over dual-nationality players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Her comments come at a time when debate around dual-nationality players has intensified ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with several African countries competing with European nations for the allegiance of foreign-born talents.

Speaking at an event, Dela Dzebu described the decision-making process as difficult but deeply rewarding, especially for families raising children abroad with dual national identities.

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“I don't even have words because it's been a very, very long journey, but it's been amazing as well. I'm here today to tell you parents: it's possible if Antoine did it,” she said.

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Antoine Semenyo celebrating after scoring the only and decicive goal in the FA Cup final

Dzebu admitted that helping young footballers navigate nationality choices is far from straightforward.

“Trust me, it’s hard. If anybody says it’s been easy, it’s not easy. But it’s possible. It is very possible,” she added.

She recalled a conversation with Semenyo when he asked why she wanted him to represent Ghana instead of England.

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“I said you have to play for Ghana. He asked why. Then I didn’t have any words. I was like, ‘Oh God, in Ghana nothing works.’ He said, ‘If nothing works, why do I have to play for Ghana?’”

The mother of Antoine Semenyo, Dela Efua Dzebu via ghanafa.org

According to her, the answer ultimately came down to identity, pride, and belonging.

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“You would feel proud to be part of the Ghanaian journey. Football in the UK, for me, is about the boots. Football in Ghana is about blood, it’s about pride, it’s about legacy, it’s about your roots,” she explained.

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