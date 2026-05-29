10 oldest players to ever feature at the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate dream for every footballer, a tournament where legends are born, records are broken, and history is written on the grandest stage of all.

While the competition is often dominated by young stars in their physical prime, a select group of extraordinary players have defied age and continued competing at the highest level long after most professionals retire.

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From iconic goalkeepers with decades of experience to fearless outfield players who refused to slow down, these veterans proved that determination, discipline, and passion can overcome the limits of age.

Their remarkable journeys not only inspired millions of football fans worldwide but also rewrote the record books of the beautiful game.

Here are the 10 oldest players ever to feature in a FIFA World Cup match and the incredible stories behind their historic appearances.

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1. Essam El-Hadary (Egypt) — 45 Years, 161 Days

Essam El-Hadary

No player in World Cup history has appeared at an older age than Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary.

The legendary shot-stopper became the oldest player ever to feature at a FIFA World Cup during Egypt’s match against Saudi Arabia at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Despite Egypt’s 2-1 defeat, El-Hadary delivered a historic moment by becoming the first African goalkeeper to save a penalty in World Cup history. His performance at 45 years old stunned football fans worldwide and cemented his legacy as one of Africa’s greatest goalkeepers.

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El-Hadary’s remarkable longevity was built on discipline, fitness, and exceptional professionalism across a career spanning more than two decades.

2. Faryd Mondragón (Colombia) — 43 Years, 3 Days

Faryd Mondragón

Colombian goalkeeper Faryd Mondragón held the record for the oldest World Cup player before El-Hadary surpassed him in 2018.

Mondragón made his historic appearance during Colombia’s 3-1 victory over Japan at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He entered the match as a substitute just days after turning 43.

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READ ALSO: 10 favourite Ghanaian footballers and where they hail from

His appearance was emotional for Colombian fans because it marked the end of a career that stretched across generations of football.

Mondragón also holds the record for the longest gap between two World Cup appearances—16 years after first playing at France 1998.

3. Roger Milla (Cameroon) — 42 Years, 39 Days

Cameroon’s Roger Milla, celebrating his goal against Colombia at the 1990 World Cup. Photo: FacebookCameroon’s Roger Milla, celebrating his goal against Colombia at the 1990 World Cup. Photo: Facebook

Roger Milla remains one of the most iconic figures in African football history.

The Cameroonian striker became the oldest outfield player to appear and score at a FIFA World Cup when he featured at the 1994 tournament in the United States at the age of 42.

Milla famously scored against Russia during Cameroon’s 6-1 defeat, proving his talent and instincts had not faded despite his age.

He had already become a global superstar at the 1990 World Cup thanks to his famous corner-flag dance celebrations and match-winning performances that inspired Cameroon’s historic run to the quarter-finals.

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4. Pat Jennings (Northern Ireland) — 41 Years, 0 Days

Pat Jennings

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings celebrated his 41st birthday in unforgettable fashion by playing against Brazil at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Jennings enjoyed one of the longest and most successful careers in British football history, making over 1,000 senior appearances.

Even after retiring from club football, he remained fit enough to represent Northern Ireland on football’s biggest stage.

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His longevity and consistency made him one of the greatest goalkeepers of his era.

5. Peter Shilton (England) — 40 Years, 292 Days

Peter Shilton, now aged 72, had a playing career spanning three decades | Getty Images

England legend Peter Shilton remains one of the country’s most capped players ever.

Shilton appeared at the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy at nearly 41 years old and played a major role in England’s run to the semi-finals.

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The goalkeeper featured in three different World Cups and finished his international career with 125 caps for England.

He is also remembered for being in goal during Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” moment at the 1986 World Cup.

6. Dino Zoff (Italy) — 40 Years, 133 Days

Dino Zoff | Photo via YouTube

Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff achieved something no other player on this list managed—he lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy.

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Zoff captained Italy to World Cup glory in 1982 at the age of 40, becoming the oldest player ever to win the tournament.

His leadership, composure, and experience were crucial to Italy’s success throughout the competition.

READ ALSO: 10 oldest goalkeepers to play at the FIFA World Cup

Zoff’s incredible career with Juventus and the Italian national team established him as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history.

7. Ali Boumnijel (Tunisia) — 40 Years, 71 Days

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Ali Boumnijel | Photo via IMAGO

Tunisia’s Ali Boumnijel was one of Africa’s most reliable goalkeepers during the early 2000s.

He represented Tunisia at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany at the age of 40 years and 71 days.

Boumnijel played a key role in helping Tunisia qualify for multiple World Cups and became known for his calmness, leadership, and consistency between the posts.

His longevity highlighted the growing trend of goalkeepers extending their careers into their forties.

8. Jim Leighton (Scotland) — 39 Years, 334 Days

Jim Leighton played over 90 times for ScotlandCredit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Scottish goalkeeper Jim Leighton featured in four FIFA World Cups across an incredible 16-year period.

Leighton made his final World Cup appearance at France 1998 at the age of nearly 40.

The former Aberdeen and Manchester United goalkeeper earned 91 international caps and played a major role during Scotland’s golden generation under Sir Alex Ferguson at club level.

His World Cup longevity remains one of the most impressive in British football history.

9. David James (England) — 39 Years, 330 Days

David James | Photo via Getty Images

David James enjoyed one of the longest careers in Premier League history before representing England at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

James became England’s first-choice goalkeeper during the tournament after replacing Rob Green following an early mistake against the United States.

At almost 40 years old, he played in England’s famous 4-1 defeat to Germany in the Round of 16.

Despite criticism earlier in his career, James reinvented himself and became one of England’s most dependable goalkeepers.

10. Atiba Hutchinson (Canada) — 39 Years, 296 Days

Atiba Hutchinson

Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson is one of only two outfield players in the all-time top 10 oldest World Cup players.

Hutchinson captained Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the age of 39, helping lead the nation to its first World Cup appearance in 36 years.

The experienced midfielder played all three group-stage matches and retired from international football after the tournament with over 100 caps for Canada.

His leadership and professionalism made him one of the greatest players in Canadian football history.

Can the Record Be Broken?

Essam El-Hadary’s record of 45 years and 161 days appears extremely difficult to beat.

However, modern sports science, improved nutrition, and advanced fitness training are helping footballers play longer than ever before.

Veteran players such as Guillermo Ochoa and Luka Modrić could potentially challenge some of these records at future World Cups.