Advertisement

10 oldest players to ever feature at the FIFA World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:03 - 29 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Roger Milla | Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images
Roger Milla | Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images
The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate dream for every footballer, a tournament where legends are born, records are broken, and history is written on the grandest stage of all.
Advertisement

While the competition is often dominated by young stars in their physical prime, a select group of extraordinary players have defied age and continued competing at the highest level long after most professionals retire.

Advertisement

From iconic goalkeepers with decades of experience to fearless outfield players who refused to slow down, these veterans proved that determination, discipline, and passion can overcome the limits of age.

Their remarkable journeys not only inspired millions of football fans worldwide but also rewrote the record books of the beautiful game.

MUST READ: Ballon d’Or 2026: London to host historic ceremony as Kane and Yamal chase Dembele’s crown

Here are the 10 oldest players ever to feature in a FIFA World Cup match and the incredible stories behind their historic appearances.

Advertisement

1. Essam El-Hadary (Egypt) — 45 Years, 161 Days

Essam El-Hadary
Essam El-Hadary

No player in World Cup history has appeared at an older age than Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary.

The legendary shot-stopper became the oldest player ever to feature at a FIFA World Cup during Egypt’s match against Saudi Arabia at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Despite Egypt’s 2-1 defeat, El-Hadary delivered a historic moment by becoming the first African goalkeeper to save a penalty in World Cup history. His performance at 45 years old stunned football fans worldwide and cemented his legacy as one of Africa’s greatest goalkeepers.

Advertisement

El-Hadary’s remarkable longevity was built on discipline, fitness, and exceptional professionalism across a career spanning more than two decades.

2. Faryd Mondragón (Colombia) — 43 Years, 3 Days

Faryd Mondragón
Faryd Mondragón

Colombian goalkeeper Faryd Mondragón held the record for the oldest World Cup player before El-Hadary surpassed him in 2018.

Mondragón made his historic appearance during Colombia’s 3-1 victory over Japan at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He entered the match as a substitute just days after turning 43.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 10 favourite Ghanaian footballers and where they hail from

His appearance was emotional for Colombian fans because it marked the end of a career that stretched across generations of football.

Mondragón also holds the record for the longest gap between two World Cup appearances—16 years after first playing at France 1998.

3. Roger Milla (Cameroon) — 42 Years, 39 Days

Cameroon’s Roger Milla, celebrating his goal against Colombia at the 1990 World Cup. Photo: Facebook
Cameroon’s Roger Milla, celebrating his goal against Colombia at the 1990 World Cup. Photo: FacebookCameroon’s Roger Milla, celebrating his goal against Colombia at the 1990 World Cup. Photo: Facebook

Roger Milla remains one of the most iconic figures in African football history.

The Cameroonian striker became the oldest outfield player to appear and score at a FIFA World Cup when he featured at the 1994 tournament in the United States at the age of 42.

Milla famously scored against Russia during Cameroon’s 6-1 defeat, proving his talent and instincts had not faded despite his age.

READ MORE: Auditor-General exposes GH₵580 million irregularities at the 13th African Games - Full breakdown

He had already become a global superstar at the 1990 World Cup thanks to his famous corner-flag dance celebrations and match-winning performances that inspired Cameroon’s historic run to the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

4. Pat Jennings (Northern Ireland) — 41 Years, 0 Days

Pat Jennings
Pat Jennings

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings celebrated his 41st birthday in unforgettable fashion by playing against Brazil at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Jennings enjoyed one of the longest and most successful careers in British football history, making over 1,000 senior appearances.

Even after retiring from club football, he remained fit enough to represent Northern Ireland on football’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

His longevity and consistency made him one of the greatest goalkeepers of his era.

5. Peter Shilton (England) — 40 Years, 292 Days

Peter Shilton, now aged 72, had a playing career spanning three decades | Getty Images
Peter Shilton, now aged 72, had a playing career spanning three decades | Getty Images

England legend Peter Shilton remains one of the country’s most capped players ever.

Shilton appeared at the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy at nearly 41 years old and played a major role in England’s run to the semi-finals.

Advertisement

The goalkeeper featured in three different World Cups and finished his international career with 125 caps for England.

He is also remembered for being in goal during Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” moment at the 1986 World Cup.

6. Dino Zoff (Italy) — 40 Years, 133 Days

Dino Zoff | Photo via YouTube
Dino Zoff | Photo via YouTube

Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff achieved something no other player on this list managed—he lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Advertisement

Zoff captained Italy to World Cup glory in 1982 at the age of 40, becoming the oldest player ever to win the tournament.

His leadership, composure, and experience were crucial to Italy’s success throughout the competition.

READ ALSO: 10 oldest goalkeepers to play at the FIFA World Cup

Zoff’s incredible career with Juventus and the Italian national team established him as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history.

7. Ali Boumnijel (Tunisia) — 40 Years, 71 Days

Advertisement
Ali Boumnijel | Photo via IMAGO
Ali Boumnijel | Photo via IMAGO

Tunisia’s Ali Boumnijel was one of Africa’s most reliable goalkeepers during the early 2000s.

He represented Tunisia at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany at the age of 40 years and 71 days.

Boumnijel played a key role in helping Tunisia qualify for multiple World Cups and became known for his calmness, leadership, and consistency between the posts.

His longevity highlighted the growing trend of goalkeepers extending their careers into their forties.

8. Jim Leighton (Scotland) — 39 Years, 334 Days

Jim Leighton played over 90 times for ScotlandCredit: News Group Newspapers Ltd
Jim Leighton played over 90 times for ScotlandCredit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Scottish goalkeeper Jim Leighton featured in four FIFA World Cups across an incredible 16-year period.

Leighton made his final World Cup appearance at France 1998 at the age of nearly 40.

The former Aberdeen and Manchester United goalkeeper earned 91 international caps and played a major role during Scotland’s golden generation under Sir Alex Ferguson at club level.

READ ALSO: Ghana face France in tough U-20 Women’s World Cup draw - See full draw

His World Cup longevity remains one of the most impressive in British football history.

9. David James (England) — 39 Years, 330 Days

David James | Photo via Getty Images
David James | Photo via Getty Images

David James enjoyed one of the longest careers in Premier League history before representing England at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

James became England’s first-choice goalkeeper during the tournament after replacing Rob Green following an early mistake against the United States.

At almost 40 years old, he played in England’s famous 4-1 defeat to Germany in the Round of 16.

Despite criticism earlier in his career, James reinvented himself and became one of England’s most dependable goalkeepers.

10. Atiba Hutchinson (Canada) — 39 Years, 296 Days

Atiba Hutchinson
Atiba Hutchinson

Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson is one of only two outfield players in the all-time top 10 oldest World Cup players.

Hutchinson captained Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the age of 39, helping lead the nation to its first World Cup appearance in 36 years.

The experienced midfielder played all three group-stage matches and retired from international football after the tournament with over 100 caps for Canada.

His leadership and professionalism made him one of the greatest players in Canadian football history.

Can the Record Be Broken?

Essam El-Hadary’s record of 45 years and 161 days appears extremely difficult to beat.

However, modern sports science, improved nutrition, and advanced fitness training are helping footballers play longer than ever before.

Veteran players such as Guillermo Ochoa and Luka Modrić could potentially challenge some of these records at future World Cups.

For now, though, El-Hadary remains the oldest player ever to feature at the FIFA World Cup—a remarkable achievement that may stand for many years.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Antoine Semenyo’s mother shares why she convinced him to choose Ghana over England
Sports
29.05.2026
Antoine Semenyo’s mother shares why she convinced him to choose Ghana over England
Roger Milla | Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images
Sports
29.05.2026
10 oldest players to ever feature at the FIFA World Cup
Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako known Popularly as Chairman Wontumi
News
29.05.2026
Court admits video evidence in Wontumi trial as defence questions prosecution’s case
Ghanaian lawmaker launches petition against renewal of South African-owned Gold Fields Tarkwa lease
News
29.05.2026
Ghanaian lawmaker launches petition against renewal of South African-owned Gold Fields Tarkwa lease
7 Richest presidents in Africa 2026
Entertainment
29.05.2026
7 Richest presidents in Africa 2026
A Ghana police officer from Madina in Accra has won the praise of Ghanaians online, after he was photographed directing traffic in the heavy rain.
News
29.05.2026
GMet releases weather update for today, May 29; rains expected in parts of Ghana – See affected areas