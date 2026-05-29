Ghana to evacuate 76 nationals from Cambodia as Foreign Affairs Ministry clarifies deportation notice

Ghana to evacuate 76 nationals from Cambodia as Foreign Affairs Ministry clarifies deportation notice

Ghana to evacuate 76 nationals from Cambodia as Foreign Affairs Ministry clarifies deportation notice

The Government of Ghana is making arrangements to evacuate 76 Ghanaian nationals from Cambodia after they voluntarily requested to return home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry says arrangements are underway to evacuate 76 Ghanaians from Cambodia who voluntarily requested to return home.

The Ministry also debunked a viral notice claiming African nationals had been ordered to leave Cambodia by May 31, 2026.

Government says 85 Ghanaians have already been evacuated from Cambodia between March and May 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Friday, May 29, 2026, the Ministry said the evacuation exercise is being coordinated through Ghana’s High Commission in Malaysia, which is concurrently accredited to Cambodia, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

The Ministry disclosed that between March and May 2026, government had already facilitated the return of 85 Ghanaians from Cambodia, with plans now underway to assist an additional 76 nationals.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working in conjunction with competent authorities in Cambodia to ensure the safe return of these Ghanaians,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana to evacuate 76 nationals from Cambodia as Foreign Affairs Ministry clarifies deportation notice

The update comes after a fake notice circulated widely on social media claiming that Cambodian authorities had ordered citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda and other African countries to leave the country by May 31, 2026, or face arrest, imprisonment and financial penalties.

However, the Ministry clarified that the document was false and had not been issued by any Cambodian state institution.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public that following diplomatic engagements with the relevant Cambodian authorities, it has been confirmed that the said notice is absolutely fake,” the statement noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior had also issued an official clarification describing the viral notice as “completely untrue.”

The Ministry further urged the public and media organisations to avoid spreading unverified information capable of creating panic among affected families.

“The general public and the Ghanaian media are therefore advised to disregard the discredited document and avoid sharing unverified information capable of creating unnecessary fear and anxiety,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: Congo to abolish visa requirements for all Africans from January 2027

Advertisement

Advertisement

Government also commended Cambodian authorities for their cooperation and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare and interests of Ghanaians abroad.