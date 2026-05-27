Pope Leo XIV apologises for Holy See’s role in slavery as Ghana welcomes move
Ghana has welcomed Pope Leo XIV’s apology over the Holy See’s historical role in the transatlantic slave trade.
Government described the statement as an act of “moral courage” and an important step towards truth, justice, healing, and reconciliation.
Ghana also linked the apology to growing global discussions on slavery, reparations, and historical justice following the recent UN resolution recognising the enslavement of Africans as a grave crime against humanity.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, government described the Pope’s remarks as an important step towards historical truth, justice, and reconciliation.
“The statement represents an act of moral courage on the part of the Pope and an important contribution to the ongoing global pursuit of historical truth, human dignity and justice,” the statement said.
Government noted that millions of Africans and people of African descent suffered centuries of enslavement and dehumanisation through the transatlantic slave trade, the effects of which continue to shape societies across the world.
“Honest recognition of this painful history remains an essential step toward healing, reconciliation and a more just future,” the statement added.
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According to government, the apology comes at a crucial time as the international community deepens discussions on the lasting impact of slavery and colonialism.
Ghana also linked the Pope’s remarks to the recent adoption of United Nations Resolution A/RES/80/250, which declared the trafficking and enslavement of Africans as among the gravest crimes against humanity.
Authorities said discussions surrounding the resolution included debates about the historical role of the Church and Papal Bulls connected to the slave trade.
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“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV's apology is particularly significant and refreshing, as it demonstrates a willingness to confront difficult historical truths in the interest of justice, understanding and reconciliation,” the statement noted.
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Government further reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to promoting historical justice and remembrance, citing the country’s deep connection to the legacy of the slave trade through its forts and castles along the coast.
President John Dramani Mahama also expressed appreciation to Pope Leo XIV for what government described as a significant step towards truth and healing.
Ghana is expected to host a High-Level Consultative Conference in Accra from June 17 to 19, 2026, to discuss next steps following the UN resolution on slavery and historical justice.
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