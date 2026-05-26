Kofi Kinaata calls for inclusion of Paintsil, Afena-Gyan and Köhn in Black Stars' 2026 World Cup squad

Kofi Kinaata has questioned Ghana’s Black Stars squad selection for the Wales friendly, calling for the inclusion of Joseph Paintsil, Felix Afena-Gyan and Derrick Köhn in the final team.

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has expressed disappointment with the Black Stars squad named for the Wales friendly, questioning the omission of some players.

The artiste specifically called for the inclusion of Joseph Paintsil, Felix Afena-Gyan and Derrick Köhn in Ghana’s final squad.

Kinaata’s comments sparked debate on social media, with many fans also discussing the notable omissions from Carlos Queiroz’s provisional list.

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Popular Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has joined growing public debate over Ghana’s squad selection ahead of the international friendly against Wales after expressing disappointment over the omission of some players from the Black Stars squad.

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The award-winning artiste reacted after head coach Carlos Queiroz named his provisional 28-man squad for the June 2 clash against Wales as part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kofi Kinaata questioned the absence of winger Joseph Paintsil, forward Felix Afena-Gyan and defender Derrick Köhn from the squad list.

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“I’m not sure this is the final list, tho 90% of them will make it,...waiting for the final list with Paintsil, Afena Gyan & Kohn. Medaase!” he posted.

I’m not sure this is the final list, tho 90% of them will make it.. waiting for the final list with Paintsil, Afena Gyan & Kohn. Medaase! 🙏🏾 #PatrioticCitizen #PatrioticPlayers https://t.co/Mqifz2StgT — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) May 26, 2026

His reaction quickly gained traction online, with many Ghanaian football fans sharing similar concerns over some of the notable omissions from the squad.

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Among the players mentioned by Kinaata, Joseph Paintsil has arguably been one of Ghana’s most consistent attacking performers abroad in recent months.

The winger enjoyed another productive campaign with LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer, recording double-digit goal involvements during the season and remaining one of Ghana’s fastest and most direct attacking options.

Felix Afena-Gyan was also left out despite recently featuring for Ghana in the international friendly against Mexico. The striker played an important role during Amedspor’s promotion push in Turkey and has remained one of Ghana’s promising young forwards.

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Meanwhile, left-back Derrick Köhn has been absent from the squad despite maintaining regular appearances in Europe and previously establishing himself as one of Ghana’s dependable options on the left side of defence.

The squad announcement has generated widespread discussion among supporters and pundits as Ghana continue preparations for the World Cup.